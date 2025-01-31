Home / Art / Painting

Mixed-Media Paintings Inspired by 19th-Century Rome on Display in Historic Library

By Jessica Stewart on January 31, 2025

Alice Pasquini at Fondazione Primoli

For her latest exhibition, Italian artist Alice Pasquini took inspiration from the vast late 19th- and 20th-century photographs of Count Giuseppe Primoli. Merging the past and present, she has reimagined these snapshots in contemporary masterpieces for a show at Rome's Fondazione Primoli.

Vestige is a beautiful homage to the past and the preservation of its memories. The bulk of the show is centered on portraits of women, drawn from Primoli's collection of photographs. Painted on fabric, they also incorporate architectural features found in some of Primoli's other imagery. By layering these images together, Pasquini finds a way to make them her own and to give them new life.

The paintings are particularly evocative in their location within Fondazione Primoli. The foundation is housed in a 17th-century palazzo purchased by Primoli in 1901. Pasquini's work hangs like celebratory banners within the library, whose wood tones and Old World charm complement the paintings.

In tandem with these large-scale works, Pasquini painted several pieces on antique books. Using her signature stencil technique, which she teaches in her stencil class on My Modern Met Academy, Pasquini's painted covers are a true marriage of old and new.

Vestige is on view until February 14, 2025 at Fondazione Primoli in Rome, Italy.

Italian artist Alice Pasquini looked to a historic photo archive in Rome for her latest exhibition.

Alice Pasquini at Fondazione Primoli

Alice Pasquini at Fondazione Primoli

Alice Pasquini at Fondazione Primoli

“PRINTEMPS, AURORE” (detail)

The vast late 19th- and 20th-century photographs of Count Giuseppe Primoli served as inspiration for her work.

Fondazione Primoli

Fondazione Primoli

Fondazione Primoli

Fondazione Primoli

Fondazione Primoli

Her large-scale portraits incorporate imagery from different photographs.

Alice Pasquini at Fondazione Primoli

“Mes Amis. Souvenirs” (detail)

Alice Pasquini at Fondazione Primoli

“Eternite Perdue” (detail)

Alice Pasquini at Fondazione Primoli

“VESTIGES DU TEMPS” (detail)

Painted on fabric, they hang in Fondazione Primoli's library like banners celebrating Rome's past.

Alice Pasquini at Fondazione Primoli

Alice Pasquini at Fondazione Primoli

In tandem with these large-scale works, Pasquini painted several pieces on antique books.

Alice Pasquini at Fondazione Primoli

Alice Pasquini at Fondazione Primoli

Vestige is on view until February 14, 2025, at Rome's Fondazione Primoli.

Alice Pasquini at Fondazione Primoli

Exhibition Information:
Alice Pasquini
Vestige
January 23, 2024 – February 14, 2025
Fondazione Primoli in Rome, Italy
Via Giuseppe Zanardelli 1, Rome

Alice Pasquini: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Alice Pasquini.

