Mixed-Media Paintings Inspired by 19th-Century Rome on Display in Historic Library

For her latest exhibition, Italian artist Alice Pasquini took inspiration from the vast late 19th- and 20th-century photographs of Count Giuseppe Primoli. Merging the past and present, she has reimagined these snapshots in contemporary masterpieces for a show at Rome's Fondazione Primoli.

Vestige is a beautiful homage to the past and the preservation of its memories. The bulk of the show is centered on portraits of women, drawn from Primoli's collection of photographs. Painted on fabric, they also incorporate architectural features found in some of Primoli's other imagery. By layering these images together, Pasquini finds a way to make them her own and to give them new life.

The paintings are particularly evocative in their location within Fondazione Primoli. The foundation is housed in a 17th-century palazzo purchased by Primoli in 1901. Pasquini's work hangs like celebratory banners within the library, whose wood tones and Old World charm complement the paintings.

In tandem with these large-scale works, Pasquini painted several pieces on antique books. Using her signature stencil technique, which she teaches in her stencil class on My Modern Met Academy, Pasquini's painted covers are a true marriage of old and new.

Vestige is on view until February 14, 2025 at Fondazione Primoli in Rome, Italy.

Exhibition Information :

Alice Pasquini

Vestige

January 23, 2024 – February 14, 2025

Fondazione Primoli in Rome, Italy

Via Giuseppe Zanardelli 1, Rome

Alice Pasquini: Website | Facebook | Instagram

