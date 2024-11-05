Home / Classes / Academy

Learn To Cut and Print Your Own Stencils in This Online Class

By Jessica Stewart on November 5, 2024

Learn how to cut stencils

Looking for an exciting new technique to enhance your art? Stencils are versatile tools that can speed up the creative process and help you make dynamic mixed-media art. Not only are they reusable, but they also work on any surface, from a large wall to a canvas. In My Modern Met Academy's online course, Introduction to Stencil Art, you'll spend an hour learning how to cut your own stencils from respected Italian street artist Alice Pasquini.

In the online class, the artist not only takes you step by step through the techniques that you'll need to cut a stencil effectively, but she also goes over all of the tools necessary, shows you how to select or take your own photo for a stencil, and gives a lesson on the history of stencil art. Pasquini also demonstrates how to either use spray paint or acrylic paint and rollers or sponges to achieve the look that you are after. You'll work together to layer different stencils and create your own poster. In the end, you'll walk away seeing that stencils can just as useful in the studio as they are on the street.

Designed for beginners, the hour-long course helps unlock a myriad of creative possibilities. Drawing on over 15 years of experience painting public art and in the studio, Pasquini shares tips and tricks that can be applied to any project, from sharing how to easily cut a curved line to how to look at any image and begin cutting a multi-layer stencil without the help of a computer. This is a rare opportunity to learn from one of the experts in the field. While she's taught workshops for international institutions, this is the first time Pasuqini has a publicly available class.

If you're looking to learn a new art skill, take advantage of our special pre-sale and sign up for Introduction to Stencil Art at a special price. You'll receive a 10% discount off the regular price of $34.95 by entering code stencilart10. This will enroll you directly into the course, which is officially being released to the general public on November 12, 2024. On that date, you'll see all the lessons on your student dashboard. You can then watch them at your leisure as often as you'd like.

Renowned street artist Alice Pasquini is sharing her knowledge in a new online class—Introduction to Stencil Art.

Pasquini is known for her colorful street art, which has graced walls around the world.

Alice Pasquini Mural in Toronto

Alice Pasquini Painting in Hong Kong

For the first time, she's teaching others how to cut their own stencils.

How to Cut Stencils

After reviewing the history of stencil art, you'll dive into the materials needed, from X-acto knives to spray paint.

X-acto knives

You'll then discover how to source images or take your own photos to transform them into stencils.

Stenciling Class

Pasquini will then demonstrate how to either use Photoshop or simply use photocopies to create multi-layer stencils.

Stenciling Class

From cutting curved lines to learning where to place bridges, you'll go over the cutting process together.

How to cut a stencil

How to cut a stencil

Pasquini will then demonstrate how to print your stencil and different effects before putting together a final poster project.

Stencil Art Class

Stencil Art Class

Stencil Art Class

The online course is on pre-sale for 10% off until November 11, 2024. After that date, you'll have immediate access to all lessons.

Stencil Art Class

