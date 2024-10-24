Home / Art / Installation

Powerful Art Installation Gives a Face to Civilians Living in Conflict Zones

By Jessica Stewart on October 24, 2024

Doctors Without Borders Installation in Ferrara by Alice Pasquini

Artist Alice Pasquini is known for her colorful, uplifting street art, but recently, she lent her talents to shed light on the plight of those living in conflict zones. Her installation, Not a Target, tells the stories of civilians and medical professionals affected by five different wars, from Ukraine to Sudan. Organized in collaboration with Doctors Without Borders (Médecins Sans Frontières) and the Italian magazine Internazionale, her large-scale portraits were erected in Ferrara, Italy, for all to see.

Pasquini's imagery is rooted in stories shared by the staff of Doctors Without Borders. The non-governmental organization provides humanitarian medical care around the world, working in over 75 countries to save lives and ease suffering in high-risk areas. Moved by the stories of bravery and resilience, Pasquini translated them into six large-scale vignettes.

“I wanted to visually capture the strength, vulnerability, and humanity that persist even in the darkest times,” she tells My Modern Met. “The goal was to create visuals that communicate not just the suffering but also the hope and the unwavering will to survive. It’s about showing the human side of conflict beyond numbers and headlines.”

Her moving portraits draw in the public, allowing them to see themselves in these scenes, whether that be the small child crying on his father's shoulder or the defiant gaze of a woman in pain. By using her art in this way, Pasquini hopes to give voice to the voiceless and to contribute to a greater dialogue about the world we live in.

“When art can move people to care, to think differently, or to take action, it becomes more than just an aesthetic—it becomes a way to make a real impact.”

Not a Target asks us to look beyond the headlines and reminds us that behind the statistics and news reports, there are real people—men, women, and children simply trying to live their lives while caught in a war.

“This installation is a call for empathy, for recognizing our shared humanity, and for supporting the protection of civilians and humanitarian efforts,” shares Pasquini. “I hope it inspires people to reflect on their own role in advocating for human rights and standing up for those affected by conflict.”

In collaboration with Doctors Without Borders, artist Alice Pasquini created a moving public installation in Italy.

Doctors Without Borders Installation in Ferrara by Alice Pasquini

Doctors Without Borders Installation in Ferrara by Alice Pasquini

Doctors Without Borders Installation in Ferrara by Alice Pasquini

Not a Target tells the stories of civilians and medical professionals affected by five wars, from Ukraine to Sudan.

Doctors Without Borders Installation in Ferrara by Alice Pasquini

Doctors Without Borders Installation in Ferrara by Alice Pasquini

“This installation is a call for empathy, for recognizing our shared humanity, and for supporting the protection of civilians and humanitarian efforts.”

Doctors Without Borders Installation in Ferrara by Alice Pasquini

Photo: Alice Pasquini

Alice Pasquini: Website | Facebook | Instagram

All images by Francesco Alesi except where noted. My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Alice Pasquini.

Related Articles:

Wonderfully Whimsical Street Art by Alice Pasquini

Colorful Mural in Italy Celebrates 20th Century Poet Alfonso Gatto

Street Art Is Used to Bring Life to This Small Depopulated Italian Village

Artist Recreates Gritty Details of Abandoned Buildings as a Rundown Dollhouse

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Artists Suspend 14,000 Prescription Lenses in Japanese Forest Like an Enchanting Rainstorm
Enchanting Augmented Reality Installation Brings Venetian Icons to Life
Yayoi Kusama Reveals Her Largest Permanent Public Installation in London
Massive Straw Creatures Take over a Japanese Field for the Annual Wara Art Festival
Refik Anadol Brings His Immersive AI Art to the United Nations
Japanese Garden Displays Its Own Giant Moon Shrouded in Mist During Moon Festival in Tokyo

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Japanese Forests and Rice Terraces Are Transformed Into Magical Multicolored Dreamscapes
Flower Market Featuring Individually Crafted Plush Blooms Opens in NYC
Massive Flower Carpet Covers Brussels’ Beautiful Grand Place With Colorful Blooms
Artist Creates Intricate Land Installations as a Meditation on Letting Go
Installation Artist Creates “Mechanical Paintings” That Come Alive With Motors and Solar Panels
Architects Work With Global Crochet Communities To Create Giant Lacework Installations

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.