AI Artist Imagines an Ethereal World of Diverse Angels With Majestic Wings

After years of curating and showcasing artistic talent as the co-founder of My Modern Met, Alice Yoo is finding her own creative voice thanks to the power of AI. On her site, Heart Art, she publishes her collections of AI imagery inspired by all the things that she loves—rainbows, angels, cats, mental health, nature, and art installations. In particular, we're enamored with her Angels Among Us series, which shows ethereal angels with shimmering, colorful wings.

Created using Midjourney and DALL-E, these beautiful angels transport us to another world. Yoo's art is wholly inclusive, including men and women of all shapes and sizes, as well as races. In flowing dresses, these ethereal beauties are poised, calm, and in charge of their bodies. Given the high quality of the images and the enchanting subject matter, it should come as no surprise that Yoo's work has gone viral.

“When I co-founded My Modern Met with my brother Eugene and my husband Sam back in 2008, I fell in love with art,” she shares with My Modern Met. “I got to help artists go ‘viral,' and that was a thrilling experience. AI has fast-tracked me into finally becoming not just the curator but the digital artist. It's easier now more than ever to use AI as a powerful tool to take what you're imagining and make it real. It's a dream come true!”

Designed to engage the heart, mind, and soul, Yoo's art is meant to provoke emotion. And her angels have the ability to provide inspiration and comfort so often associated with these celestial beings. By creating angels in a variety of skin colors and body shapes, she's also given us the possibility to find ourselves within the images. This gift is one of many abilities that elevates Yoo's work beyond what we often see produced with AI.

Enjoy more of Yoo's AI-generated angel art below and pick up your favorite as a print from the Heart Art website.

Angels Among Us is a powerful AI-generated art series by My Modern Met co-founder Alice Yoo.

The inclusive series features male and female angels with shimmery wings.

Yoo uses both Midjourney and DALL-E to create her AI art.

The technology has allowed her to become a digital artist after years of promoting others' creativity.

Prints of Yoo's angels, as well as her other digital art pieces, are available on Heart Art.

Heart Art: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Alice Yoo.

