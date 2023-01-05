Home / Drawing / Illustration

Artist Recreates His Own Work With an AI Art Generator

By Margherita Cole on January 5, 2023
AI-Generated Art by Antti Karppinen

Within the last year, AI-generated artwork has had a major impact on the art world. Even with all of the varied results we've seen, there's likely going to be even more innovation and controversy on the horizon. Finland-based artist Antti Karppinen showcases some of the possibilities of AI art generators—creating new art based on his own photography.

“In one year, AI developed so much,” Karppinen explains to My Modern Met. “I started doing AI images last year, and have seen it evolve into something rather amazing. I just wanted to see what would be the quality of the images if I input my images as a reference and let the AI do its thing with a prompt.” He places the original photo next to the AI-generated illustration to compare the similarities and differences. In most cases, the computer version bears a striking resemblance.

Interestingly, the AI-generated artwork seems to struggle with the anatomy of human figures, adding extra fingers, or failing to render certain aspects convincingly. “I think AI is a huge disrupter in the industry,” Karpinnen continues. “I don't think it will end all photography, but when it comes to illustrations, I think AI will be widely used in the future.” He adds that the images will continue to improve, especially as people continue to use them. “I know that artists are afraid that they will run out of work because of AI, but the pandora's box is open and all you can do is accept that,” he continues. “You can go with the flow, utilize AI as part of your toolbox. I will be learning all the time how it works, and what new features it will have, and try to educate others along the way.”

Finland-based artist Antti Karppinen creates incredible AI-generated art.

AI-Generated Art by Antti Karppinen

He uses his own original photographs as the basis for the AI art generator.

AI-Generated Art by Antti KarppinenAI-Generated Art by Antti Karppinen

The computer then translates the photo and text prompt into a brand new illustration.

AI-Generated Art by Antti KarppinenAI-Generated Art by Antti KarppinenAI-Generated Art by Antti KarppinenAI-Generated Art by Antti KarppinenAI-Generated Art by Antti KarppinenAI-Generated Art by Antti KarppinenAI-Generated Art by Antti KarppinenAI-Generated Art by Antti KarppinenAI-Generated Art by Antti KarppinenAntti Karppinen: Website | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Antti Karppinen.

