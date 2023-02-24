Home / Entertainment

Alison Brie Bares It All (Literally) In a Hotel Hallway To Make Her Husband Laugh

By Sara Barnes on February 24, 2023

 

Actor Alison Brie has played dramatic roles, but don’t let the seriousness of them fool you. Known, in part, for her award-winning performance of Trudy Campbell in the TV series Mad Men, Brie’s antics beyond the small screen show a free spirit who isn’t afraid to have a little fun. If you need any proof, just look at her Instagram, where she isn’t afraid to bare it all for laughs.

One of Brie’s latest funny moments has her streaking down the hallway of a hotel. She and her husband Dave Franco were staying there for the premiere of their new movie Somebody I Used to Know—which the couple wrote together, Brie stars in, and Franco directed. Franco was understandably nervous about the debut, so Brie decided to break the tension by running down the hotel hallway naked and surprising her husband, who thought she was showering. (Her character in the movie also happens to be a former nudist.) She shared the hilarious moment on her Instagram (blurred, of course) to the delight of the internet.

While this incident is just one of her most popular stunts as of late, Brie’s Instagram is full of other laugh-out-loud moments. Watch some of them below.

Actor Alison Brie is known for dramatic roles, but she's hilarious on her Instagram—like this surprise she had for her husband, Dave Franco.

 

Brie's witty quips make stuffy caviar tastings fun (and funny).

 

She's a great storyteller whose dramatic retellings will make you laugh and cringe:

 

Brie also knows a thing or two about free style rapping and isn't afraid to show it.

 

Alison Brie: Instagram

