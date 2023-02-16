Home / Entertainment

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler Are Going on Tour Together

By Margherita Cole on February 16, 2023
After 30 years of friendship and making people laugh, comedians Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are joining together in a special live comedy tour. Although the duo worked together in improv and later on Saturday Night Live, they have been working on their own independent projects since then—Poehler in Parks and Recreation and Fey in 30 Rock, among other endeavors. Now, their first-ever comedy tour Tina Fey and Amy Poehler: Restless Leg Tour promises to bring their chemistry back on stage.

Together, they will perform across four cities on the East Coast during the spring of 2023. The stops include Washington D.C. on April 28, Chicago on May 20, Boston on June 9, and Atlantic City on June 10. Due to popular demand, additional dates have been added. “If this tour goes right, we can finally end this friendship,” Poehler and Fey said in a joint statement.

The Restless Leg Tour combines many of the wit that these two stars are known for with “an evening of jokes, iconic stories, and conversational entertainment.” Anyone familiar with their stint as the co-anchors of SNL‘s “Weekend Update” and Poehler and Fey's four runs at hosting the Golden Globes can expect a similar level of humor in this limited tour.

Tickets for Restless Leg Tour go on sale on February 17, 2023, at 10 a.m. EST.  You can purchase tickets on the event's website.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler Tour: Website | Instagram
h/t: [People]

