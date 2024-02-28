Watch This Incredible Rock Climber Ascend “The Book of Hate” in Yosemite National Park

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Amity Warme (@amity.warme)

Climbing is one of the most thrilling sports out there. When practiced in the big outdoors, athletes are at the mercy of nature, ascending mountains and big rocks by holding onto any spot they can. This has never stopped Amity Warme, an American climber who recently conquered a perilous trail known as The Book of Hate. To mark her successful ascent, Warme shared a nerve-wracking video of her pushing through to reach the top.

The Book of Hate is a 150-foot ascent in Yosemite National Park. Since it doesn't have places for climbers to grip on to, they must rely on the friction between their palms and feet in order to ascend. Additionally, the path gets steeper the higher they go, making it a uniquely complicated route even among experienced athletes. For Warme, who loves a challenge, these tough conditions inspired her to give it a go.

The ascent she posted on social media wasn't her first or second try. ⁣”On day one, I optimistically, I attempted to flash it but slipped fairly low. Go number two, I came heartbreakingly close, but fell partway through the upper crux,” she shared. Warme returned a few days later, choosing to do the route one section a time.

The nail-biting footage shows her screaming in both desperation and pain—she would later find out that she had a rupture in her middle finger. To avoid falling from such a dangerous height, she quickly pulls out a cam, a little grounding safety device to latch her harness into, and sticks it in the rock.

Despite the extra support, she still struggles to find her footing, clings to either side of the wall, and for a few seconds, it looks like she won't make it. “I nearly fell several times but tapped into my super power—trying HARD—and that effort was rewarded,⁣” she recalled. In the end, Warme finally pushed through and climbed onto the final crevice, letting out a sigh of relief. “That was hard,” she can be heard muttering as she catches her breath.

Warme now plans to tackle El Capitan, a deadly 3,000-foot-tall monolith in Yosemite that has claimed the life of many climbers. But first, she has to recover from her finger injury. This pause has only deepened her love for the sport. “Time on the sideline has made me appreciate all the little things even more now that I’m building back,” she wrote. “Just putting on climbing shoes and lathering my hands in chalk as I gear up to climb makes me ridiculously happy!”

Amity Warme is an American climber who recently conquered a perilous trail known as The Book of Hate.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Amity Warme (@amity.warme)

To mark her successful ascent, Warme shared a nerve-wracking video of her pushing through to reach the top. You can watch it below:

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Samuel Crossley (@samuelcrossley)

Amity Warme: Website | Instagram

h/t: [SFGATE]

Related Articles:

Rock Climbers’ Pinch Hold Mugs Designed To Challenge You and Strengthen Your Grip

Inspiring Pair of Deaf Climbers Complete Historic Climb of Mount Everest

Hiker Fends off a Terrifying Bear Attack While Climbing Down a Mountain

Long-Exposure Photos Turn Rock Climbing Routes Into Epic Rainbow Bursts Across the Landscape