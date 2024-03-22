Home / Inspiring

29-Year-Old Becomes First American Woman To Complete Solo Sailing Race Around the World

By Mia Santarelli on March 22, 2024

As Franklin D. Roosevelt once said, “a smooth sea never made a skilled sailor.” This certainly applies to New York-born competitive sailor Cole Brauer, the first American woman to competitively sail solo around the world. Her even keel personality and highly informed knowledge of the sport are the perfect recipe for success, as Brauer serves as a pillar in this industry. The 29-year-old began the Global Solo Challenge departing from A Coruña, Spain, in October 2023. Finally, she made her way back to land in March 2o24, aboard her vessel named First Light. This competition is for sailors who desire a challenge to circumnavigate the sea, sharpening their skills with each wave they leave behind them.

Throughout her months at sea, Brauer was not phased by the wildly unpredictable behaviors of Mother Nature. She worked tirelessly towards achieving her incredible feat. Along the way, the determined competitor chronicled her 130-day journey at sea on Instagram. In addition to documenting her experiences, Brauer also educates her viewers on various sailing terminology and the application of different sailing techniques. For example, she references the term “reefing the sail.” This means to lower your sail to accommodate increases in wind, allowing the vessel to maintain a manageable speed that allows its captain to have more controlled steering.

As a former student of the University of Hawai'i, Brauer achieved many academic and athletic achievements. From earning the 2017 Jack Bonham Award for academic and athletic performance to being a part of the Intercollegiate Sailing Association Academic All-American Team twice, she continues to raise the bar. And with this latest challenge, Brauer had opportunities to refine her skills in the unique backdrop of the Pacific Ocean.

As the youngest competitor in the Global Solo Challenge, Brauer overcame the intense gales of the open sea. Even as water began to pile into her vessel, she quickly decided to use the pump to eliminate the excess. Extreme temperature changes, intense turbulence, and the uncertainty of what the next day would hold did not stop her from persevering. Thinking quickly on her feet, Brauer also made repairs to her vessel during the race. In an Instagram clip, Brauer addresses how her hydro generator was not functioning properly. She calmly identifies the problem and makes a plan to fix it. Ultimately, she is responsible for navigating the vessel and making any necessary repairs along the way. Through her social media videos, Brauer shows vulnerability by sharing the difficulties that she encountered throughout this challenge, while maintaining her composure.

As she circumnavigated from Spain to South Africa and Australia, Brauer finally crossed the Atlantic Ocean back to her starting point—A Coruña. Her dedicated spirit, enthusiasm for life, and desire to inspire young women to pursue their dreams shone through her expedition.

To stay up to date with Brauer’s future adventures, you can follow her on Instagram.

Cole Brauer has made history as the first American woman to race a sailboat solo around the world.

She spent 130 days at sea as she circumnavigated around the world.

Each day, sailing on the ocean brought daylight and a fresh horizon for Brauer.

She approached life at sea with an open mind and joyful spirit.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by North Sails (@northsails)

Brauer relished in the breathtaking scenery that accompanied her expedition.

She also made sure to spend time recharging her battery with a little self care.

Along the way, Brauer shared her journey with her followers, marking how far she'd traveled and how much was left.

In the end, the inspiring young woman completed her journey by earning second place in the Global Solo Challenge.

Cole Brauer: Facebook | Instagram
h/t: [Good News Network]

Related Articles:

83-Year-Old Japanese Man Becomes the Oldest Person To Sail Solo Across the Pacific Ocean

Traveling Photographer Captures the Exciting Freedom of Sailing

World’s Largest Full-Rigged Sailing Ship Offers Luxury Onboard a Traditionally Designed Vessel

Mia Santarelli

Mia Santarelli is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in eastern Kansas, she earned a bachelor’s degree in Italian Language Studies from the University of Kansas and received an MA in Art History from the Savannah College of Art & Design. Visual storytelling mediums such as photography and film inspire her to capture her own snapshots of the most unexpectedly beautiful places throughout her travels. She also has a passion for learning languages, fueling her desire to learn more about different cultures.
Read all posts from Mia Santarelli
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Teen Invents Gadget To Help Dementia Patients Like His Grandmother
Clever Social Media Account Matches Top Sport Moments of 2024 So Far With Works of Art
102-Year-Old Woman Asks for Donations to a Local Food Pantry for Her Birthday and Her Community Delivers
Watch This Incredible Rock Climber Ascend “The Book of Hate” in Yosemite National Park
Pro Golfer Georgia Ball Documents Mansplaining From Amateur Player While Practicing
Emilia Clarke and Her Mom Awarded by Prince William for Creating Charity for Brain Injury Recovery

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Thrilling Video Shows a Skier Going down One of the Steepest Descents in the World
Over 600,000 Solar Panels Powered Super Bowl LVIII in Historic Green Milestone
Watch Post Malone Sing an Acoustic Version of “America the Beautiful” at the Super Bowl
Watch a Group of Seniors Enjoy the Beach With the Help of Floating Chairs
Music Teacher Who Won a Grammy Says the Award Belongs to Her Students
Community Helps Raise Over $100k for Beloved Austin Taquería That Helps Feed Those in Need

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.