Home / Inspiring

Inspiring Pair of Deaf Climbers Complete Historic Climb of Mount Everest

By Margherita Cole on June 21, 2023

In 2016, Japanese climber Satoshi Tamura became the first Deaf person to summit Mount Everest. After his achievement, Nepal stopped issuing climbing permits to people with disabilities, and it wasn't until 2018 that the ban was finally repealed. Five years later, the Deaf community has a lot to celebrate as Scott Lehmann and Shayna Unger became the third and fourth Deaf people to reach the peak of the world's tallest mountain, with Unger being the first deaf woman to ever summit Everest.

The adventurous couple has been together since high school but only began pursuing climbing in 2015. Lehmann began learning climbing techniques by watching YouTube and passed on his knowledge to Unger. Then, when the time came for expeditions, they used a voice-to-text translation app to communicate with their guide and other climbers. However, due to the extreme conditions surrounding Everest and other tall mountains, they sought out other solutions.

Ultimately, Lehmann and Unger spent three weeks teaching their sherpas basic ASL (American Sign Language) until they could communicate without too much trouble. This extra effort proved life-saving as there were several occasions when the couple needed the sherpas' assistance, like when Lehmann's mask was filled with ice. “There’s a lot of different barriers we had to go through to get to Everest, so when we reached the top we felt like, we overcame the odds,” Unger says. “We were really proud of ourselves.”

Before Lehmann and Unger reached the summit of Mount Everest they crossed paths with another Deaf climber from Malaysia named Muhammad Hawari Hashim. He reached the top of the mountain on May 18, making him the second Deaf person to achieve such a feat. However, he has not been seen since, and a search mission was abandoned on June 6. “Of course, we know that mountain climbing comes with risks,” Unger adds. “But it happened to our friend and our Deaf community, and it’s not easy for us.”

Lehmann and Unger are now looking to make more history for the Deaf community. Their next goal is to complete all Seven Summits, which are the highest mountains on each continent. So far, the couple has already summitted Everest, Kilimanjaro, Aconagua, and Denali. “With the right attitude and the right adjustments, (the outdoors) is available for Deaf and hard of hearing people,” Lehmann says. “It’s available for people with disabilities.”

Climbers Scott Lehmann and Shayna Unger became the third and fourth deaf people to ever reach the top of Mount Everest.

Unger is the first-ever deaf woman to summit Mount Everest.

The couple is now aiming to complete all Seven Summits, which are the tallest mountains on each continent.

Scott Lehmann and Shayna Unger: Website | Instagram | YouTube
h/t: [CNN]

All images via Scott Lehmann and Shayna Unger.

Related Articles:

Woman's Clever Tattoo is a Friendly Reminder She's Deaf in One Ear

Starbucks Is Opening Its First “Signing Store” for Deaf Community in the U.S.

College Student Designs Face Mask for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Texas Roadhouse Customers and Staff Buy a Car for Server Who Biked 3 Hours to Get To Work
Dog Lover Celebrates 100th Birthday Petting 200+ Dogs After Daughter Tells Community About Her Dad
Community Helps Buy a Car for Beloved School Custodian Who Walked Hours to Get to Work
Man Experiencing Homelessness Climbs Into Dog Shelter on Fire to Rescue 25 Pups
Four Children Used Their Indigenous Knowledge to Survive 40 Days in the Amazon
Heroic Sherpa Rescues a Hiker From a Crevasse on Mt. Everest

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Firefighter Rescues 2-Year-Old From Burning House, Gets to Meet the Boy’s Son 23 Years Later
Stolen Baby Donkey Is Found and Reunited With Mother in Tearful Reunion
Amanda Gorman’s Book Sales Skyrocket Following a Ban on Her Poem in a Florida School
Sir David Attenborough Has So Many Honors That There Are More Letters After His Name Than in It
45 Brilliant Quotes About Art From Famous Artists and Great Creative Minds
Rick Hoyt, Who Finished 32 Boston Marathons With His Father Pushing His Wheelchair, Has Died at 61

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.