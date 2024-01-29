Home / Design / Creative Products

Rock Climbers’ Pinch Hold Mugs Designed To Challenge You and Strengthen Your Grip

By Sarah Currier on January 29, 2024
Pinch Hold Mug with Box

For centuries, mugs have looked largely the same across continents and cultures. The traditional design includes a body for your drink of choice and a curved handle to hold the cup. But for coffee drinkers craving a change or avid rock climbers looking to strengthen their grip, the Pinch Hold Mug may be a welcome deviation from the classic mug. This unconventional product is completely handleless, forcing users to grip the rock texture on the side.

The Pinch Hold Mug is perfect for rock climbers looking to improve their skills while enjoying their morning cup of coffee. The mug, which is handmade in England, can hold 12 fluid ounces and is not graded for difficulty, making it suitable even for casual use by those looking for a fun, quirky challenge. Similarly, there are also the Pinch Hold Espresso Cups designed to hold a double espresso and to be lifted by anyone; however, they do still require a grip and therefore can help to build strength. There is a more challenging design available for the mug style which comes in a Limited Bone China Edition. The makers at Pinch Hold cheekily say, “This edition is more difficult to grip and needs a better pinch. Can you handle it?”

All drinkware is microwave and dishwasher-safe; however, they are not shatterproof, so you might want to practice holding the empty cups before filling them up with your favorite hot beverages. You can order one Pinch Hold Mug or a set of two Pinch Hold Espresso Cups for $45 on Pinch Hold's Etsy shop or on Amazon.

The Pinch Hold Mug is designed with rock climbers in mind.

Hand holding a Pinch Hold Mug

Its unconventional, handleless design includes a rock-face grip perfect for rock climbers looking to strengthen their grip.

Pinch Hold Mug

Similarly, these Pinch Hold Espresso Cups offer a challenge for strong coffee lovers.

2 Pinch Hold Espresso Cups

Each piece is made of ceramic, so it isn't shatter proof.

Two Pinch Hold Espresso Cups

It would definitely be a good idea to practice holding an empty cup before filling it with hot liquids.

Two Pinch Hold Espresso Mugs with Coffee on Table

Pinch Hold: Website | Etsy
h/t: [Sad and Useless]

All images via Pinch Hold. 

