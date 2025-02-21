Amy Sherald’s Powerful Portraits Take Over the Whitney Museum

Acclaimed portrait artist Amy Sherald, widely known for her oil portraits of Michelle Obama and Breonna Taylor, is holding her first major museum survey at the Whitney Museum of American Art. Opening in April, the survey includes around 50 paintings that demonstrate her early work as well as the striking portraits of Black Americans that have become her calling card.

American Sublime firmly positions Sherald as one of America's most significant contemporary artists. By displaying iconic paintings together with rarely seen early work and pieces painted specifically for the show, the exhibition gives visitors a clear view of how Sherald has boldly continued the American tradition of realism and figurative painting. And at the same time, the show also honors her unique vision and the powerful choice to focus on subjects that have traditionally been overlooked throughout the history of portraiture.

“She challenges the concept of color-as-race by favoring grayscale for skin tones and creates finely rendered backgrounds that provide few context clues and ask viewers to focus instead on the inner lives of the individuals depicted,” writes SFMOMA director Christopher Bedford in the foreword of the catalog that accompanies the exhibition.

“These works are not about display of surface realities or the projection of a persona. They instead distill, stripping away our preconceptions and staging eye-to-eye encounters between subject and viewer, asking us to engage with the figures on the canvas as they actually are.”

Sherald, whose work is currently on view at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art until March 9, also has new work commissioned by the Whitney to complement the upcoming exhibition. Four portraits by the artist will be featured on the façade of a building across the street from the museum entrance. These portraits, some of which have not been displayed previously in New York, are intended to represent “the intersection of past, present, and future.” The piece titled Amy Sherald: Four Ways of Beingwill be on view from March 25, 2025, and will surely whet the public's appetite for the exhibition.

This celebration of Sherald's oeuvre, which will travel to Washington's National Portrait Gallery after the Whitney, cements her place in the history of American art. This is particularly thrilling given art history's exclusion of both women and people of color. As exhibition curator Sarah Roberts writes, “Amy Sherald’s paintings speak of the American present.”

Amy Sherald: American Sublime will be on view at the Whitney Museum of American Art from April 9, 2025 until August 10, 2025.

Exhibition Information :

Amy Sherald

American Sublime

April 9, 2025–August 10, 2025

Whitney Museum of American Art

99 Gansevoort Street, New York, NY 10014

Amy Sherald: Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the Whitney Museum of American Art.