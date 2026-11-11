Home / News

Ancestry Digitizes Nearly 4 Million Records of Enslaved People in 20 Former British Colonies

By Linnea Pejcha on November 11, 2026
A 1763 map of Jamaica showing the island’s parishes, settlements, and geographical features.

A 1763 map of Jamaica showing the island’s parishes, settlements, and geographical features. (Photo: Thomas Craskell, Henry Moore, James Simpson, and Daniel Fournier via Library of Congress, Public Domain)

Tracing your family tree can sometimes lead to unexpected discoveries, but for descendants of enslaved people, finding information about their ancestors can be especially difficult. Ancestry is hoping to make that process a little easier with the release of nearly 4 million records documenting enslaved individuals across 20 former British colonies. They span across the Caribbean, Central and South America, the Indian Ocean, and South Africa. They include places such as Jamaica, Barbados, the Bahamas, Trinidad, Mauritius, and South Africa.

Released on September 22, 2026, the Former British Colonies Enslavement Registers collection includes around 300,000 digitized pages dating from 1813 to 1840. For the first time, the records have been fully indexed and made searchable online, giving descendants across the African diaspora a new way to explore their family histories.

“For descendants of enslaved individuals, family history research may often present a set of unique challenges to overcome, but what makes this collection so groundbreaking is its extraordinary level of detail,” says Nicka Sewell-Smith, professional genealogist and Senior Story Producer at Ancestry. “Featuring names, ages, and family connections, these registers give descendants across the diaspora a real opportunity to solve longstanding family mysteries and speak their ancestors’ names back into history.”

Nearly 4 million records released by Ancestry are giving descendants a new way to trace their family histories.

The proclamation of the abolition of slavery in Jamaica in Spanish Town on August 1, 1838.

The proclamation of the abolition of slavery in Jamaica in Spanish Town on August 1, 1838. (Photo: Thomas Ashburton Picken via Wikimedia Commons, Public Domain)

Depending on the individual record, researchers may find names, ages, genders, family relationships, physical descriptions, births, deaths, and even information about a person’s African origins before enslavement. Details like these can be especially valuable for people trying to trace family histories that were disrupted by slavery.

The registers themselves have a much darker origin. Following Britain’s abolition of the transatlantic slave trade in 1807, the government required colonies to document enslaved populations in an effort to prevent illegal trafficking. These records were ultimately created as part of a system that treated human beings as property and kept track of enslaved populations before emancipation.

More than two centuries later, however, those same documents can be read in an entirely different way. Rather than simply serving as administrative records, they can reveal names, relationships, and other details about people whose individual stories were often left out of traditional historical accounts.

Documents once used to track enslaved people are now helping families recover their stories.

A digitized entry from the Slave Registers of former British Colonial Dependencies, showing a record for Joseph Isidore in Trinidad in 1813.

A digitized entry from the Slave Registers of former British Colonial Dependencies, showing a record for Joseph Isidore in Trinidad in 1813. (Photo: Stefan Isidore via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0)

The collection was digitized directly from original manuscripts held by The National Archives in the United Kingdom. Ancestry also partnered with University College London’s Centre for the Study of the Legacies of British Slavery to provide historical context and support further research into the records.

The release is part of Ancestry’s larger effort to make records relating to enslaved and formerly enslaved people more accessible. The company says it already offers more than 19 million such records for free.

Documents once used to monitor enslaved people can now help their descendants uncover names, relationships, and family stories that might otherwise have remained hidden. The Former British Colonies Enslavement Registers are available to search for free with an Ancestry account.

Source: Ancestry Makes Nearly 4M Records Related to Enslaved People in Former British Colonies Available at No Cost

Related Articles:

How Estevanico, an Enslaved African Man, Survived a Shipwreck To Cross the U.S. Decades Before European Settlement

Former Plantation Is Transformed Into a Cultural Space for Healing, Art, and Repair

Mural Honors Ona Judge’s Escape From George Washington’s Household and Fight for Freedom

New Exhibition Offers Portals Into the Past, Present, and Future of Blackness

Linnea Pejcha

Linnea Pejcha is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Brooklyn-based writer who earned her BA in Sociology and Creative Writing from Brandeis University. She recently earned her MFA in Creative Writing with a focus in Fiction from The New School. While completing her degree, Linnea taught literature courses and worked in editorial and publishing, including publications like One Story and Lit Magazine. When she’s not reading in the park, she loves crafting, walking her neighbors’ dogs, and cooking in her tiny NYC kitchen.
Read all posts from Linnea Pejcha
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Phoenix Art Museum Receives $5M Donation To Create Gallery Dedicated to Sri Lankan + South Asian Art
RIP Dolores Huerta: Labor Activist and Civil Rights Icon Dies at 96
NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Vows To Protect Horses by Banning Horse-Drawn Carriages in Central Park
British Museum Extends Bayeux Tapestry Viewing Hours After Visitor Criticism
Lost Gertrude Abercrombie Painting Found for $30 Sells for $1.35 Million
Fatima Zahra El Mansouri Is Appointed as Morocco’s First Female Prime Minister in Historic Election

More on My Modern Met

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Launches “Click-To-Cancel” Rule To Make Unsubscribing Easier
Pope Leo XIV Condemns AI Art and Defends the Importance of Human Creativity
NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Doubles Grants for Artists to Support the City’s Creative Culture
Singapore Launches New Dating App in Response to Falling Birth Rates
Artist Chip Thomas Wins $800K “Genius Grant” for His Powerful Murals Depicting Navajo Communities
Secondhand Book Sales in Japan Are Booming, But AI Could Be Behind It

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.