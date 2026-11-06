Finland Is Inviting 16 Singles on an All-Expenses-Paid Blind Date — Here’s How To Apply

In a romantic landscape dominated by dating apps, Finland is presenting another option. The world’s happiest country is inviting 16 international singles on an all-expenses-paid trip that combines Finnish food, travel, and the possibility of making a romantic connection.

The Finnish Dinner Date is the latest part of Visit Finland’s Have Some Finnish campaign, which was created to introduce more travelers to the country’s relatively under-the-radar food culture. In February 2027, selected participants will travel to either Helsinki or Tampere for a four-day culinary experience that ends with a group blind date over one of Finland’s official tasting menus.

Eight international travelers will be selected for each destination, for a total of 16 winners. Each group will eventually sit down for dinner with two local Finnish singles, although romance isn’t exactly guaranteed. Visit Finland seems just as interested in helping participants fall for Finnish food and the country itself.

“Finnish food is a direct expression of our famously happy way of life: a way of connecting to place, to season, and to the people around you,” says Heli Jimenez, senior director of international marketing at Business Finland. “Food brings Finns together, and now we are inviting travelers to join us in a truly one-of-a-kind way.”

The four-day trips will take place February 9–19, 2027. Participants won’t even know whether they’ve been matched with Helsinki or Tampere until they are selected, making their destination the first surprise of the experience. Along with the dinner date itself, the trip includes a hosted itinerary filled with activities and meals.

The dating idea was partly inspired by a charming Finnish phenomenon known as the sinkkukori, or “single basket.” Some Finnish grocery stores offer pink shopping baskets that shoppers can carry to quietly signal that they’re single and open to meeting someone. After the idea gained attention online, Visit Finland decided to bring a similar spirit to its food campaign.

To be considered, applicants must create a video answering the question, “What would you serve on a dinner date, and why?” and post it to Instagram, TikTok, or YouTube with the campaign hashtag before completing an online application. Applications are open until November 10, 2026, at 11:59 a.m. Finnish time, and the selected participants are expected to be announced on December 1.

As the #1 ranked happiest country in the world nine years running, Finland’s credentials to play matchmaker are impressive. And even if sparks don’t fly among the selected applicants, a free trip centering around excellent food is incentive enough to apply.

Finland is inviting singles from around the world to experience its food culture and maybe make a connection along the way.

The dinner dates are part of Finland’s larger effort to introduce the rest of the world to Finnish cuisine.

Applications are open until November 10, 2026, at 11:59 a.m. Finnish time, and the selected participants are expected to be announced on December 1.

Visit Finland: Website | Instagram | Facebook

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