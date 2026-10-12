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Fatima Zahra El Mansouri Is Appointed as Morocco’s First Female Prime Minister in Historic Election

By Sage Helene on October 12, 2026

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Morocco has appointed its first female prime minister following a parliamentary election victory by the Authenticity and Modernity Party (PAM). King Mohammed VI selected Fatima Ezzahra El Mansouri, a lawyer and longtime Marrakesh politician, to lead the country’s next government. Her appointment marks a milestone for women’s political representation, but she faces immediate challenges involving economic pressures, coalition negotiations, and the monarchy’s influence.

El Mansouri is only the second woman to lead a government in the Arab world, following Tunisia’s Najla Bouden, who served as prime minister from 2021 to 2023. She entered politics in 2009, becoming Marrakesh’s first female mayor. She later served as minister of national territory planning, housing, and urban policy.

PAM won 97 of the 395 seats in Morocco’s House of Representatives, making it the largest party in parliament. However, it fell short of the 198 seats needed for a majority. El Mansouri must now negotiate with other parties to form a coalition government. The National Rally of Independents won 66 seats, while the Istiqlal party secured 65. The Islamist Justice and Development Party won 54 seats and has said it will remain in opposition.

Her appointment also highlights the balance of power in Morocco. Although the country is a constitutional monarchy, King Mohammed VI retains substantial authority over foreign policy, defense, and other key areas. The constitution requires the king to appoint the head of government from the party that wins the most seats, giving El Mansouri the opportunity to lead despite PAM’s lack of a parliamentary majority.

The new government must also address economic pressures while preparing Morocco to co-host the 2030 FIFA World Cup with Portugal and Spain. The country plans major investments in infrastructure and tournament facilities. Meanwhile, voters expect action on inflation, wages, and job creation, particularly as young Moroccans express frustration over economic opportunities. Turnout reached approximately 38%, down from around 50% in the previous parliamentary election.

El Mansouri’s appointment does not automatically signal broader gender equality. Women won 107 of the 395 parliamentary seats, accounting for about 27% of the chamber. Debates over women’s legal rights continue, including proposed reforms to family laws governing inheritance and guardianship.

At a victory press conference, El Mansouri was asked whether Morocco would need to adjust royal religious ceremonies, where men and women pray in separate sections, to accommodate a female prime minister. She did not directly answer. Instead, she praised the king as a leading advocate for women.

Her appointment breaks a barrier in Moroccan politics. Whether it leads to broader change will depend on the coalition she builds and the policies her government delivers.

Fatima Ezzahra El Mansouri became Morocco’s first female prime minister after her Authenticity and Modernity Party won 97 seats in the country’s 395-member parliament.

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El Mansouri faces pressure to address inflation and create jobs while preparing Morocco to co-host the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

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Sources: First female prime minister named in Morocco after winning elections; Morocco’s king appoints first woman prime minister following election; Who is Fatima El Mansouri, Morocco’s first woman prime minister?

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Sage Helene

Sage Helene is a contributing writer at My Modern Met. She earned her MFA in Photography and Related Media and an MST in Art Education from the Rochester Institute of Technology. She has since written for several digital publications, including Float and UP Magazine. In addition to her writing practice, Sage works as an Art Educator across both elementary and secondary levels, where she is committed to fostering artistic curiosity, inclusivity, and confidence in young creators.
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