RIP Dolores Huerta: Labor Activist and Civil Rights Icon Dies at 96

Dolores Huerta, labor leader and civil rights activist who advocated for immigrants, women, and agricultural workers, has died at age 96. According to her relatives, Huerta passed away at her home in Bakersfield, California.

“We are sad to announce that our beloved mother, Dolores Huerta, has passed away today at the age of 96,” Huerta’s family said in a statement shared by the Dolores Huerta Foundation. “As you can imagine, this is an incredibly difficult time for us, and we ask for privacy as we grieve this incredible loss to our family. We know that many of you around the world share in our mourning, and we will be following up on plans to recognize and celebrate her incredible life and legacy.”

Born in New Mexico in 1930, she came of age in Stockton, one of the biggest agricultural hubs in California. Working as a teacher after graduating from university, she joined the fight for workers rights after seeing her pupils show up to school hungry as their parents worked long hours in the fields for a meager wage. With time, she became a trailblazing lobbyist; a major feat for a Mexican-American woman in a moment when the political establishment was overwhelmingly ruled by white men.

Huerta is best remembered for her work with the United Farm Workers union (UFW). As the leading negotiator, principal organizer, and emotional core of the organization, Huerta’s efforts were behind UFW’s success in improving conditions for agricultural workers. She is also credited with popularizing the rallying cry “Sí se puede” (Yes we can) in the U.S., turning it into a slogan for UFW.

Huerta continued to be involved in activism and politics throughout her life. She advocated for women’s rights, immigration, and voting issues, often joining protests and picket lines. In 1998, President Bill Clinton awarded Huerta the Eleanor Roosevelt Human Rights Award.

Earlier this year, Huerta reclaimed the narrative around UFW co-founder Cesar Chavez, who long overshadowed her work. In an interview with The New York Times, Huerta revealed she had been sexually assaulted by him.

“I carried this secret for as long as I did because building the movement and securing farmworker rights was my life’s work,” she said. “The formation of a union was the only vehicle to accomplish and secure those rights and I wasn’t going to let Cesar or anyone else get in the way. I channeled everything I had into advocating on behalf of millions of farmworkers and others who were suffering and deserved equal rights.”

Following the news of her passing, tributes began pouring in. Actor and fellow Chicano activist Cheech Marin wrote, “Dolores Huerta was a force of nature, a tireless champion for justice, and a dear friend. I’ll always treasure the memories, the laughter, and the time we shared. Rest in power, Dolores. Your spirit lives on.”

Meanwhile, Mexican norteño band Los Tigres del Norte said, “We deeply mourn the passing of Dolores Huerta, an exemplary woman and tireless advocate for workers’ rights and our Latino community. Her life and struggle for justice and dignity leave a legacy that will continue to inspire future generations.”

Lawmakers also sent their condolences, commending Huerta’s tireless work. “I was blessed to know Dolores for many years and proud to organize alongside my dear friend to champion working families and immigrant rights,” said former vice president Kamala Harris. “I will always be grateful for her support and friendship. We will honor her legacy by continuing the fight for the dignity of every person.”

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wrote, “For decades after the Delano Grape Strike, she continued to organize for the rights of working people, women, and immigrants. She continued to fight for the idea that when ordinary people come together, they can change the course of history. While we mourn her devastating loss, we will continue her fight to build a country where every worker, regardless of race, gender, or economic status, is treated with dignity.”

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