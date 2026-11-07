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7 Landscape Artists Come Together Celebrating the Universality and Uniqueness of the Genre

By Emma Taggart on November 7, 2026
A Certain Slant of Light Exhibition at Nightingale Gallery

I just want to be in a place like this by Steen Foege

Landscape painting has appealed to artists since ancient times, and contemporary creatives continue to capture nature’s beauty with paint. At Nightingale Gallery in Melbourne, Australia, a group exhibition titled A Certain Slant of Light brought together seven artists who celebrate nature in their own distinct styles.

The show featured paintings by Angeline Bartholomeusz, Sharman Feinberg, Steen Foege, Suzanne Ganjineh, Jon Hewitt, Wendy Jagger, and Jessica Olpp. All seven artists draw inspiration from the natural landscapes around them, but each offers a unique perspective, capturing nature’s light, color, texture, and atmosphere in different ways.

Oil painter Jessica Olpp is known for her serene, often muted depictions of clouds drifting over open fields. She began painting as a meditative counterbalance to her career as a French teacher, and describes her work as reflecting “a quiet lyricism and deep appreciation for stillness.” Jon Hewitt and Steen Foege are also inspired by clouds. They bring stunning color to their sky paintings, using soft pastels and bold, vivid hues. Their work captures the magic of a changing sky, especially when clouds light up in shades of pink at sunrise and sunset.

Meanwhile, Sharman Feinberg’s colorful work captures the everyday life in her neighborhood, where parkland and rows of houses sit side by side. Wendy Jagger creates expressive, textured depictions of coastlines, and Angeline Bartholomeusz creates stunning tree paintings inspired by multiple horizons. Last but not least, Suzanne Ganjineh uses watercolor to paint her stunning scenes on linen.

Check out some of the landscape paintings from the A Certain Slant of Light exhibition below, which was on view at the Nightingale Gallery in Melbourne, Australia.

At Nightingale Gallery in Melbourne, Australia, a new group exhibition titled A Certain Slant of Light brings together the work of seven contemporary landscape artists.

A Certain Slant of Light Exhibition at Nightingale Gallery

A Certain Slant of Light Exhibition at Nightingale Gallery

Oliver St. Hill by Sharman Feinberg

A Certain Slant of Light Exhibition at Nightingale Gallery

Fields at the End of the Day by Jessica Olpp

A Certain Slant of Light Exhibition at Nightingale Gallery

After Streeton by Angeline Bartholomeusz

A Certain Slant of Light Exhibition at Nightingale Gallery

Stewarts Bay Corner by Wendy Jagger

A Certain Slant of Light Exhibition at Nightingale Gallery

Sun plays with the field by Steen Foege

Nightingale Gallery: Website | Instagram

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Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Staff Writer and Video Editor at My Modern Met. She earned a BA in Fashion and Textile Design at the University of Ulster in Belfast. Originally from Northern Ireland, she lived in Berlin for many years, where she fostered a career in the arts, dabbling in everything from illustration and animation to music and ceramics. She now calls Edinburgh home, where she continues to work as a writer, illustrator, and ceramicist. Her ceramics, often combined with hand-painted animation frames, capture playful scenes that celebrate freedom and movement, and blend her passion for art with storytelling. Her illustrations have been featured in The Berliner Magazine as well as other print magazines and a poetry book.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
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