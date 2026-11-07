7 Landscape Artists Come Together Celebrating the Universality and Uniqueness of the Genre

Landscape painting has appealed to artists since ancient times, and contemporary creatives continue to capture nature’s beauty with paint. At Nightingale Gallery in Melbourne, Australia, a group exhibition titled A Certain Slant of Light brought together seven artists who celebrate nature in their own distinct styles.

The show featured paintings by Angeline Bartholomeusz, Sharman Feinberg, Steen Foege, Suzanne Ganjineh, Jon Hewitt, Wendy Jagger, and Jessica Olpp. All seven artists draw inspiration from the natural landscapes around them, but each offers a unique perspective, capturing nature’s light, color, texture, and atmosphere in different ways.

Oil painter Jessica Olpp is known for her serene, often muted depictions of clouds drifting over open fields. She began painting as a meditative counterbalance to her career as a French teacher, and describes her work as reflecting “a quiet lyricism and deep appreciation for stillness.” Jon Hewitt and Steen Foege are also inspired by clouds. They bring stunning color to their sky paintings, using soft pastels and bold, vivid hues. Their work captures the magic of a changing sky, especially when clouds light up in shades of pink at sunrise and sunset.

Meanwhile, Sharman Feinberg’s colorful work captures the everyday life in her neighborhood, where parkland and rows of houses sit side by side. Wendy Jagger creates expressive, textured depictions of coastlines, and Angeline Bartholomeusz creates stunning tree paintings inspired by multiple horizons. Last but not least, Suzanne Ganjineh uses watercolor to paint her stunning scenes on linen.

Check out some of the landscape paintings from the A Certain Slant of Light exhibition below, which was on view at the Nightingale Gallery in Melbourne, Australia.

At Nightingale Gallery in Melbourne, Australia, a new group exhibition titled A Certain Slant of Light brings together the work of seven contemporary landscape artists.

Nightingale Gallery: Website | Instagram