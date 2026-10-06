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NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Doubles Grants for Artists to Support the City’s Creative Culture

By Sage Helene on October 6, 2026

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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is increasing financial support for the artists who help shape the city’s cultural landscape. For the first time in nearly 20 years, city-funded grants for individual artists and small nonprofits will double from $5,000 to up to $10,000.

The increase will support artists across all five boroughs, including painters, filmmakers, dancers, writers, musicians, and other creatives.

“Artists are working New Yorkers with the same costs as everyone else,” Mamdani said in the announcement. “Doubling these grants is a critical step towards making sure that the painters, musicians, filmmakers, and other artists who bring life to this city can afford to call it home.”

The grants are administered by the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA) through local arts councils in each borough. These organizations distribute funding to individual artists, collectives, and small nonprofits.

Applications are currently open in Brooklyn, the Bronx, Manhattan, and Queens. Brooklyn artists have until October 11 to apply, followed by the Bronx on October 30, Manhattan on November 12, and Queens on November 17. Staten Island’s application cycle will open in November.

The city is expanding practical support beyond direct funding. DCLA’s Materials for the Arts program will offer a dedicated monthly shopping opportunity for artists who receive grants through one of the city’s five local arts councils.

Eligible artists will be able to access donated materials free of charge. Materials for the Arts collects about 4 million pounds of donated supplies each year for nonprofits, public schools, and city agencies with cultural programming.

Mamdani has emphasized that keeping artists in New York requires more than celebrating the city’s creative reputation. At a recent CultureCon event, he noted that a majority of NYC artists earn less than $25,000 a year.

“That’s not sustainable if we want to have this be a city where art will flourish,” he said. He also described his goal of creating a city where artists can take creative risks without having to leave when their work does not immediately succeed.

With the new $10,000 maximum, New York City is putting more direct resources behind that goal and giving artists greater support to continue living and working in the city.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani is doubling New York City’s grants for individual artists and small nonprofits to help creatives afford to live and work across the five boroughs.

 

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Source: Mayor Mamdani Doubles Grants for New York City Artists from $5,000 to $10,000; Mamdani Doubles Grants for NYC Artists

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Sage Helene

Sage Helene is a contributing writer at My Modern Met. She earned her MFA in Photography and Related Media and an MST in Art Education from the Rochester Institute of Technology. She has since written for several digital publications, including Float and UP Magazine. In addition to her writing practice, Sage works as an Art Educator across both elementary and secondary levels, where she is committed to fostering artistic curiosity, inclusivity, and confidence in young creators.
Read all posts from Sage Helene
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