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Studio Ghibli Character Humidifiers Are Back and They Make the Perfect Desktop Companions

By Linnea Pejcha on November 6, 2026
Studio Ghibli Donguri Humidifiers

Studio Ghibli’s Little Humidifiers featuring Totoro, Jiji, and Calcifer in tiny scenes inspired by their respective films. (Photo: Benelic / Donguri Kyowakoku)

There’s never been a cuter way to ease the negative effects of dry air. Studio Ghibli specialty shop Donguri Kyowakoku in Japan has brought back its beloved Little Humidifiers for the season, featuring Calcifer from Howl’s Moving Castle, Totoro from My Neighbor Totoro, and Jiji from Kiki’s Delivery Service. The compact desktop humidifiers bring some Studio Ghibli magic to your home or workspace while helping combat dry fall and winter air.

The Totoro humidifier features both a big and small Totoro perched atop its water reservoir. The larger forest spirit plays his recognizable ocarina, with mist billowing directly from the instrument as though he’s really blowing into it. Nearby, the smaller Totoro holds up a flower, while a few tiny Soot Sprites hide inside the tree trunk.

Each humidifier stands around 22 centimeters (8.7 inches) tall, with a base roughly the size of a drink bottle or thermos. Their compact footprint makes them easy to fit beside a laptop, on a nightstand, or in another cozy corner of your home.

Calcifer from Howl’s Moving Castle is especially well-suited to the role of humidifier. The little fire demon is shown cooking the film’s memorable bacon-and-egg breakfast, with mist rising from beneath the frying pan on his back, creating the illusion of steam coming from the hot food.

Jiji’s design is equally clever. The black cat from Kiki’s Delivery Service sits beside a breakfast spread complete with pancakes and a red mug. Mist rises directly from the cup, making it look as though someone has just poured a fresh cup of coffee.

Beyond being adorable decorations, the humidifiers are designed for practical everyday use. Each one is powered by USB and comes with its own cable. A full reservoir provides approximately eight hours of continuous use, after which the device automatically shuts off.

Each humidifier is priced at ¥5,280 (about $33). The seasonal collection is currently available through Donguri Kyowakoku, giving fans of My Neighbor Totoro, Howl’s Moving Castle, and Kiki’s Delivery Service a particularly charming way to make the dry season a little more comfortable.

The Little Humidifiers can be purchased through Donguri Kyowakoku in Japan while supplies last.

Studio Ghibli specialty shop Donguri Kyowakoku in Japan has brought back its beloved Little Humidifiers for the season.

Studio Ghibli Totoro Humidifier

The Totoro Little Humidifier sends mist through the forest spirit’s ocarina. (Photo: Benelic / Donguri Kyowakoku)

Each of the three designs cleverly incorporates the mist into a familiar Studio Ghibli scene.

Studio Ghibli Calfifer Humidifier.

The Calcifer Little Humidifier makes the bacon-and-egg breakfast appear to steam as mist rises from the pan. (Photo: Benelic / Donguri Kyowakoku)

The size and design of the humidifiers makes them easy to move around the home.

Studio Ghibli Calfifer Humidifier.

The Calcifer Little Humidifier makes the bacon-and-egg breakfast appear to steam as mist rises from the pan. (Photo: Benelic / Donguri Kyowakoku)

The Little Humidifiers combine practical dry-air relief with tiny scenes that Studio Ghibli fans will immediately recognize.

Studio Ghibli Jiji humidifier.

The Jiji Little Humidifier releases mist from the red mug beside the black cat. (Photo: Benelic / Donguri Kyowakoku)

Studio Ghibli Donguri Humidifiers

Studio Ghibli’s Little Humidifiers feature Totoro, Jiji, and Calcifer in tiny scenes inspired by their respective films. (Photo: Benelic / Donguri Kyowakoku)

Source: A small humidifier featuring scenes from Studio Ghibli films, such as Totoro playing the ocarina or Ootori-sama taking a bath, will be released on December 3rd (Saturday).

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Linnea Pejcha

Linnea Pejcha is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Brooklyn-based writer who earned her BA in Sociology and Creative Writing from Brandeis University. She recently earned her MFA in Creative Writing with a focus in Fiction from The New School. While completing her degree, Linnea taught literature courses and worked in editorial and publishing, including publications like One Story and Lit Magazine. When she’s not reading in the park, she loves crafting, walking her neighbors’ dogs, and cooking in her tiny NYC kitchen.
Read all posts from Linnea Pejcha
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