Illustrator Reimagines Classic Books With Elegant Minimalistic Covers That Cleverly Sum up the Story

By Regina Sienra on November 4, 2024

Minimalistic book cover for The Shining

They say to never judge a book by its cover, but these are definitely the exception. While contemporary titles usually have teams of designers and marketing specialists who'll create an eye-catching design for the title to find its target audience, most of the time classic novels don't get this treatment. Drawing from the creative possibilities that timeless books hold, illustrator Andres Moncayo created a series of modern minimalist book covers that cleverly sum up the story that lies within its pages.

Moncayo's Book Covers project began after he was approached by a Singapore-based advertising agency to create a series of illustrations for a website launch campaign. “They were looking for a unique visual style to capture the essence of their brand,” the illustrator tells My Modern Met. The series features both centuries-old titles such as Moby Dick and Frankenstein as well as more contemporary titles such as Fight Club and The Alchemist.

A common design thread runs through the collection. A bright solid color serves as the backdrop, shining behind the main subject—usually the silhouette of a main character. Within this motif, a story unfolds, maybe depicting a key scene or mimicking a setting from the tale. Moncayo makes the most out of the limited design pieces to feature as much detail as possible, without any of the covers feeling overpacked.

The artist, who has a formal education in graphic design from a university in Bogotá, Colombia, believes that continuous learning and hands-on experience are equally important in honing one's skills—something noticeable in his fresh takes on literary classics.

“I find book cover design incredibly challenging and rewarding,” he says. “The ability to condense the essence of an entire story into a single visual is a fascinating exercise in creative problem-solving. It's a perfect blend of art and communication.”

While it's tough for Moncayo to pick a favorite, he is particularly proud of his Life of Pi cover. “I'm a big fan of tigers, and I love the way the color palette and concept evoke the story's adventurous spirit,” he shares. “I hope viewers will appreciate the creativity and thoughtfulness behind each design. Ultimately, I aim to create visuals that spark curiosity and encourage people to explore the stories within.”

You can browse the graphic designer’s minimalist book covers below, and stay up to date with his work by following Andres Moncayo on Instagram.

Illustrator Andres Moncayo created a series of modern minimalist book covers that cleverly sum up the story within its pages.

Minimalistic book cover for One Hundred Years of Solitude

Moncayo's Book Covers project began after he was approached by a Singapore-based advertising agency to create a series of illustrations for a website launch campaign.

Minimalistic book cover for Sherlock Holmes

Each cover design features a bright solid color as the background. The foreground feature the main subject which is usually the silhouette of a main character.

Minimalistic book cover for Life of Pi

Within this motif, a story unfolds, maybe depicting a key scene or showing the setting from the story.

Minimalistic book cover for Moby Dick

Moncayo makes the most out of the limited design pieces to feature as much detail as possible, without any of the covers feeling overpacked.

Minimalistic book cover for It

“I find book cover design incredibly challenging and rewarding,” says Moncayo.

Minimalistic book cover for A brief history of time

“The ability to condense the essence of an entire story into a single visual is a fascinating exercise in creative problem-solving. It's a perfect blend of art and communication.”

Minimalistic book cover for Harry Potter

Minimalistic book cover for The Alchemist

Minimalistic book cover for Frankenstein

Minimalistic book cover for Fight Club

Minimalistic book cover for I moved your cheese

Minimalistic book cover for Dracula

Minimalistic book cover for Perfume

Minimalistic book cover for A storm of swords

Minimalistic book cover for The coincidence of coconut cake

Minimalistic book cover for Green Eggs and Ham

Andres Moncayo: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Andres Moncayo.

