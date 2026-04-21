Chromatic Prince Poster Features 66 Color References Found in the Musician’s Iconic Songs

Thanks to Purple Rain, the color purple has forever become embedded with the legacy of Prince. But if you pay closer attention to the late singer’s repertoire, you’ll notice that there are dozens of color and visual references, reflecting the many sounds this genre-defying artist experimented with. To mark the 10th anniversary of his passing, graphic design studio Dorothy compiled these “colors of Prince” in a stylish poster.

“Our new special edition print celebrates his colorful music and character with the usual Dorothy twist,” says the company. The poster features 66 of these color-inspired references, from Prince’s very own Pantone shade (Love Symbol #2) to direct nods in songs like “Raspberry Beret” and “Little Red Corvette.” There are also references to albums, like The Black Album and Crystal Ball, as well as his beloved Cloud guitar.

The print also features varying shades of purple—obviously. There’s Purple Rain, a direct reference to the song and film; My Purple Life, found in the “Erotic City” lyrics; Purple Medley, a single from 1985; Purple House, his Jimmy Hendrix tribute cover; and The Purple One, his nickname.

The Colors of Prince is a high-resolution fine art digital print brought to life with a 9-ink printer and printed on 165gsm matte art paper. It measures 50 x 70 centimeters (19.7 x 27.6 inches), so it would surely look nice next to some gig posters. Even better, you can check out some other music-inspired other posters by Dorothy on My Modern Met Store, like the World Song Map or the USA Song Map, with a nod to Prince’s beloved Paisley Park, or a glittering chart depicting A History of Rock Music, A History of Hip-Hop, and A History of Jazz Music.

To order your copy of The Colors of Prince, visit Dorothy’s website. You can also stay up to date with their new creations by following Dorothy on Instagram.

To mark the 10th anniversary of Prince’s passing, graphic design studio Dorothy created a stylish poster of the color references in his work.

The poster features 66 of these color-inspired references.

There are direct nods to songs like “Raspberry Beret” and “Little Red Corvette.”

The poster also includes Prince’s nickname “The Purple One” and his very own Pantone shade “Love Symbol #2.”

You can check out some other music-inspired posters by Dorothy on My Modern Met Store, like a glittering chart depicting A History of Rock Music…

…or even a USA Song Map, featuring a nod to Prince’s beloved Paisley Park.

Dorothy: Website | Instagram

All images via Dorothy.

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