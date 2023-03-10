Home / Design / Creative Products

Sculptural Notebook Covers Are Fantastical Creatures Brought to Life

By Margherita Cole on March 10, 2023
Fantasy Notebooks and Pencils

Whether you're an artist, writer, or just someone who needs a place to jot down your thoughts, a dependable notebook is a must-have. But for many people, not just any journal will do. After all, sketchbooks and notebooks are an opportunity to express your individuality and aesthetic. Fortunately, for fans of all things fantasy, Canada-based artist Nad, aka Les Nadises, creates exquisite notebooks and pencils that will surely spark your imagination.

Originally from France, Nad spent 15 years creating cartoons in Paris. After moving to Montreal, she turned over a new leaf. “I felt like starting over in my professional life, I started enjoying drawing again and decided to get back into sculpture. In the course of my various creative adventures, I ended up creating accessories for witchcraft lovers.”

Each of the notebooks features a three-dimensional cover sculpted from polymer clay and painted with high-quality acrylic paint. “I grew up in the 80s, so all the fantasy movies like The Neverending Story, Willow, Legend, Dark Crystal and many others have developed my imagination,” Nad adds. She also creates wandlike pencils from clay and waterproof paint, which pair perfectly with any of the fierce notebook designs.

You can find available notebooks and pencils via Nad's Etsy shop.

Canada-based artist Nad, aka Les Nadises, creates notebooks and pencils for fantasy lovers.

Fantasy Notebooks and Pencils

Each of the notebooks features a cover sculpted from polymer clay and painted with acrylic.

Fantasy Notebooks and PencilsFantasy Notebooks and Pencils

Nad also crafts wandlike pencils that pair perfectly with the striking stationery.

Fantasy Notebooks and PencilsFantasy Notebooks and Pencils

These notebooks will surely ignite your imagination whenever you use them.

Fantasy Notebooks and PencilsFantasy Notebooks and PencilsFantasy Notebooks and PencilsFantasy Notebooks and PencilsFantasy Notebooks and PencilsFantasy Notebooks and PencilsFantasy Notebooks and PencilsFantasy Notebooks and PencilsFantasy Notebooks and PencilsFantasy Notebooks and PencilsFantasy Notebooks and PencilsFantasy Notebooks and PencilsFantasy Notebooks and PencilsFantasy Notebooks and PencilsFantasy Notebooks and PencilsLes Nadises: Etsy | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Nad | Les Nadises.

