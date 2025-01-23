Home / Inspiring

Grieving Father Donates Kidney To Save Young Girl’s Life After Losing His Own Daughter to Kidney Disease

By Emma Taggart on January 23, 2025

Andy Emmott, a 55-year-old man from Tadcaster, England, recently donated a kidney to an 11-year-old girl named Amber. The decision came after the loss of his daughter, Sarah, to kidney disease. Moved by Amber’s story and finding parallels to his own experience, Andy chose to honor his daughter’s memory by giving Amber a second chance at life.

“I saw the appeal for Amber and there were so many similarities between Amber and Sarah that I felt I just had to put myself forward,” explains Emmott. “I donated a kidney because a kind stranger donated one to my daughter.”

Sarah had been battling congenital nephrotic syndrome—a rare and complex kidney disease—along with other health challenges since birth. Her fight for a kidney transplant gained widespread attention through a local campaign, which was supported by Leeds United and England footballer Kalvin Phillips, ultimately helping her secure a donor. However, despite this effort, Sarah tragically passed away just 364 days after the transplant, at only 8 years old.

Despite his personal hardships, Emmot didn’t hesitate to help out another girl in need. Both Emmott and Amber are recovering well after the successful surgery, and Emmott has recently returned to work at a local energy company. His manager, Amanda White, said, “For Andy to change the life of another little girl after such a painful loss is incredible.”

Ever since his daughter’s diagnosis, Emmott has been working to raise funds for Theodora Children’s Charity. The company sends performers to children’s hospitals to help raise their spirits—something that helped Sarah during her illness. Throughout her short life, Sarah was cared for at Leeds General Infirmary and Martin House Hospice who partnered with the charity. Emmott shares, “They brought so much joy and laughter to her and were a great distraction for her.”

You can donate to Theodora Children’s Charity here.

Sources: Man donates kidney to girl after daughter's death

