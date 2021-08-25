Cat Napping in the Middle of a Miniature Village Looks Like a Gentle Giant

A giant cat invading a town sounds like something out of a monster film. But at the Babbacombe Model Village and Gardens in Devon, UK, that’s exactly what happened. A white kitty was captured on camera as it napped on the lawn of Bath's Royal Crescent building. The feline can be seen paying absolutely no mind to the cars or passersby who are gawking at the giant creature. It just wants some shuteye.

The Babbacombe Model Village and Gardens is an attraction that invites humans (and by extension, animals) to explore a vast miniature world showcasing buildings, vehicles, tiny people, and more. It features scenes of English life over the last 60 years—told through humor and puns—via hundreds of model homes and the 13,000 “residents” who reside there.

Because the model village is located outdoors, it’s no surprise that it would be visited by curious cats and ducks wading in the water. As for the photo of the white kitty, the feline was noticed by a member of the staff and they snapped a picture. “We have a couple of cats who visit us quite often,” Mike Rhodes, the general manager, tells My Modern Met, “and so it is always funny when we capture them in such a position.”

Animals “invade” the Babbacombe Model Village and Gardens in Devon, UK, in the cutest way possible.

Watch these ducklings exploring the grounds and saying hi to the villagers.

