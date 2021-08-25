Home / Animals

Cat Napping in the Middle of a Miniature Village Looks Like a Gentle Giant

By Sara Barnes on August 25, 2021
Babbacombe Model Village With Animals

A giant cat invading a town sounds like something out of a monster film. But at the Babbacombe Model Village and Gardens in Devon, UK, that’s exactly what happened. A white kitty was captured on camera as it napped on the lawn of Bath's Royal Crescent building. The feline can be seen paying absolutely no mind to the cars or passersby who are gawking at the giant creature. It just wants some shuteye.

The Babbacombe Model Village and Gardens is an attraction that invites humans (and by extension, animals) to explore a vast miniature world showcasing buildings, vehicles, tiny people, and more. It features scenes of English life over the last 60 years—told through humor and puns—via hundreds of model homes and the 13,000 “residents” who reside there.

Because the model village is located outdoors, it’s no surprise that it would be visited by curious cats and ducks wading in the water. As for the photo of the white kitty, the feline was noticed by a member of the staff and they snapped a picture. “We have a couple of cats who visit us quite often,” Mike Rhodes, the general manager, tells My Modern Met, “and so it is always funny when we capture them in such a position.”

Scroll down for more animal visitors and learn more about the Babbacombe Model Village and Gardens by visiting its website.

Animals “invade” the Babbacombe Model Village and Gardens in Devon, UK, in the cutest way possible.

Babbacombe Model Village With AnimalsBabbacombe Model Village With AnimalsBabbacombe Model Village With AnimalsBabbacombe Model Village With Animals

Watch these ducklings exploring the grounds and saying hi to the villagers.

Babbacombe Model Village and Gardens: Website | Instagram | Facebook 

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Babbacombe Model Village and Gardens.

Related Articles:

Artist Creates Miniature ‘Tokyo Olympic Games’ Scenes Using Face Masks and Figurines

Artist Transforms Plants Into Miniature Hand-Woven Vessels

Funny Japanese Monster Figurines Apologize For the Destruction They’ve Caused

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Joel Sartore Reflects on 15 Years of Photographing At-Risk Species for Photo Ark [Interview]
Watch How Wolves Spend Their Summers on a Forest Trail in Minnesota
Stunning New Red Jellyfish Species Photographed in the Deep Sea
Funny Group of Owls Trigger Video Security Cam at Night With Their Adorable Antics
Orangutan Tries on Sunglasses After Tourist Accidentally Drops Them in Zoo Enclosure
Adorable Penguin in Japan Walks Into Town To Get a Fish From His Local Market

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Photographer Captures Proud Lion Standing Triumphantly on a Hill of Bones
Scientists Spot Real-Life SpongeBob and Patrick Deep in the Atlantic Ocean
Fascinating Footage Shows Busy Beaver Effortlessly Chewing Through a Fallen Tree
Viral TikTok Video Shows That Gorillas Are Scared of Snakes Too
Scorpion Mother and Babies Glow in Brilliant Blues and Purples Under UV Light
Drone Photographer Accidentally Spots a Shark Attack and Then Saves Man’s Life

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.