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Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards Releases Unseen Outtakes From the Last Year’s Contest

By Emma Taggart on March 24, 2026
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2025

“Feeling cute, might delete later” by Morris Herskoz
Location: Pantanal Wetlands, Brazil
“Julia Butterflies will often land on a caiman's eyes to lap up the minerals found in their salty crocodile tears. This particular Spectacled Caiman in Brazil's Pantanal looked especially pleased with its new fashion accessories, and I couldn't resist taking a photo of that self-satisfied look.”

To kick off the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards 2026 contest, the photo competition just released a series of “never before seen” entries from the 2025 Awards. From a caiman in Brazil “wearing” butterflies as eyelashes to a pair of dancing blue footed bobbies on Galapagos islands, each brilliant outtake captures wild animals during their funniest moments.

The organizers of the Awards hope these images will inspire more people to enter this year’s competition. It’s now open to everyone, completely free to join, and you don’t need to shoot with a Nikon camera. Just grab whatever gear you have and head outside. Wherever you are, there’s always the chance of spotting a perfectly timed, delightfully peculiar wildlife moment.

The contest categories include Mammals; Birds; Reptiles, Amphibians, and Insects; Fish and Other Aquatic Species; Nikon Young Photographer; Nikon Junior; Portfolio; Nikon Video; and People’s Choice Award. The lucky winner will receive a once-in-a-lifetime safari to the Maasai Mara in Kenya. Additional rewards for runners-up include stays at Alex Walker’s Serian camps, a bespoke handmade trophy, and, for Nikon-sponsored categories, professional cameras and lenses.

The contest is free to enter until June 30, 2026. The shortlist will be revealed in October, with the winners announced at an Awards Night in December.

If you need more inspiration, check out the fantastic finalists from 2025.

To kick off the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards 2026 contest, the photo competition just released a series of “never before seen” entries from the 2025 Awards.

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2025

“Worlds longest parrot” by Elizabeth Sanjuan
Location: South Florida
“Several parrots in a pole, giving the illusion of one long parrot.”

Outtakes From the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

“Menage à quatre” by John Harris
Location: Ballo Woodland, Perthshire, UK
“Our children love spring at the local woodland we visit on a regular basis. It's the time of year we go ‘toad watching.' On this particular occasion the female had quite the following. I couldn't help but feel sorry for her but the at the same time her expression was so comical. Never had the act of reproduction looked so mundane and such a chore!”

Outtakes From the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

“The dance floor” by Brigitte Alcalay-Marcon
Location: Galapagos islands, Ecuador
“Pair of blue footed boobies in courtship.”

Outtakes From the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

“Head to tail” by Bernard Beauné
Location: Masa Mara (Kenya)
“I witnessed this scene in the Masa Mara park where two young lions were playing with their mother, they were rolling around with her until one of them found himself in a rather uncomfortable and incongruous situation…”

Outtakes From the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

“Pink beak yuhina” by Arindam Saha
Location: Rishop, West Bengal, India
“In April, I visited a small village in the Himalayas for bird-watching. During my trip, I came across a stripe-throated yuhina feeding on a flower. As it was sipping nectar, one of the flowers suddenly got stuck on its beak. Within a fraction of a second, the bird quickly shook it off. I was fortunate to capture a few shots of that fleeting moment.”

Outtakes From the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

“Morning-Meeting” by Andrea Gubitz
Location: Wetterau, Hessen, Germany
“Shortly after sunrise I was waiting for a grey heron to fish for his breakfast. All over sudden a nutria appeared to chase the grey heron away – successfully.”

Outtakes From the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

“Flying Elephant Seal” by Stefan Botha
Location: Onrus, Western Cape, South Africa
“This photograph is extremely special to me as it was taken in february last year. The elephant seal in this picture is quite famous in the Western Cape South Africa, his name is Buffel after being first spotted in Buffelsbay in 2014. They come to land for up to 4 weeks every year to molt and shed their whole pelt in order to make sure it is strong and ready for their long journeys. This particular image I spent 8 hours waiting to take.”

Outtakes From the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

“Core Strength” by Scott Kalter
Location: Cooper City, Florida
“So, how long can you hold that pose? I always love to catch birds taking off from a perch. That first powerful wing beat and then “take off”! This little Burrowing Owl had a different approach in mind, and it seemed to work just fine!”

Outtakes From the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

“The happy squirrel” by Pilar Lopez-Laseras
Location: Jasper, Canada
“This lovely squirrel looks as happy as a little child with a cookie.”

Outtakes From the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

“Mr Pringles_Keeper of the leaf” by Sritam Kumar Sethy
Location: Balasore, Odisha, India
“Don't be fooled by the moustache – this garden guardian isn't selling snacks, just silently judging your snacking habits. Whenever we step into the lap of nature, its diversification always amaze us with unique species & dynamic morphology. Mimicry, the fascinating art of imitation present all around us in the natural world. Bijoaraneus mitificus ,commonly known as the kidney garden spider resembles the famous snack ‘Pringles' . Perched calmly on a vibrant green leaf, this tiny arachnid with a comical black moustache and a face that seems ready to offer you a chip or judge your snack choices. A master of mimicry and a resident of low vegetation and garden bushes, this spider proves that evolution has a sense of humor. It reminds us that nature isn't just diverse ; it's delightfully absurd.”

Outtakes From the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

“Like a giraffe” by Tímea Ambrus
Location: Hungary, Pusztaszer
“I just wanted to disappear into the grass like a normal bird… but now everyone thinks I'm a giraffe and even the satellites are picking up my signal! This isn’t camouflage anymore , it’s a broadcast!”

Outtakes From the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

“Hide and Seek” by Mignon-van-den-Wittenboer
Location: Moervendonk, Heeswijk-Dinther Netherlands
“Every time I tried to photograph this damselfly he would turn behind the blade of grass. When I gave up he would wave ‘goodbye.’”

Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.

Related Articles:

Funny Finalists of the 2025 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

Funny Winners of the 2024 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

Funny Finalists of the 2023 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

Striking Scene of a Toad Swimming Across a Pond Wins the 2026 British Wildlife Photography Awards

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
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