Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards Releases Unseen Outtakes From the Last Year’s Contest

“Feeling cute, might delete later” by Morris Herskoz Location: Pantanal Wetlands, Brazil “Julia Butterflies will often land on a caiman's eyes to lap up the minerals found in their salty crocodile tears. This particular Spectacled Caiman in Brazil's Pantanal looked especially pleased with its new fashion accessories, and I couldn't resist taking a photo of that self-satisfied look.”
To kick off the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards 2026 contest, the photo competition just released a series of “never before seen” entries from the 2025 Awards. From a caiman in Brazil “wearing” butterflies as eyelashes to a pair of dancing blue footed bobbies on Galapagos islands, each brilliant outtake captures wild animals during their funniest moments.
The organizers of the Awards hope these images will inspire more people to enter this year’s competition. It’s now open to everyone, completely free to join, and you don’t need to shoot with a Nikon camera. Just grab whatever gear you have and head outside. Wherever you are, there’s always the chance of spotting a perfectly timed, delightfully peculiar wildlife moment.
The contest categories include Mammals; Birds; Reptiles, Amphibians, and Insects; Fish and Other Aquatic Species; Nikon Young Photographer; Nikon Junior; Portfolio; Nikon Video; and People’s Choice Award. The lucky winner will receive a once-in-a-lifetime safari to the Maasai Mara in Kenya. Additional rewards for runners-up include stays at Alex Walker’s Serian camps, a bespoke handmade trophy, and, for Nikon-sponsored categories, professional cameras and lenses.
The contest is free to enter until June 30, 2026. The shortlist will be revealed in October, with the winners announced at an Awards Night in December.
To kick off the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards 2026 contest, the photo competition just released a series of “never before seen” entries from the 2025 Awards.
“Worlds longest parrot” by Elizabeth Sanjuan Location: South Florida “Several parrots in a pole, giving the illusion of one long parrot.”
“Menage à quatre” by John Harris Location: Ballo Woodland, Perthshire, UK “Our children love spring at the local woodland we visit on a regular basis. It's the time of year we go ‘toad watching.' On this particular occasion the female had quite the following. I couldn't help but feel sorry for her but the at the same time her expression was so comical. Never had the act of reproduction looked so mundane and such a chore!”
“The dance floor” by Brigitte Alcalay-Marcon Location: Galapagos islands, Ecuador “Pair of blue footed boobies in courtship.”
“Head to tail” by Bernard Beauné Location: Masa Mara (Kenya) “I witnessed this scene in the Masa Mara park where two young lions were playing with their mother, they were rolling around with her until one of them found himself in a rather uncomfortable and incongruous situation…”
“Pink beak yuhina” by Arindam Saha Location: Rishop, West Bengal, India “In April, I visited a small village in the Himalayas for bird-watching. During my trip, I came across a stripe-throated yuhina feeding on a flower. As it was sipping nectar, one of the flowers suddenly got stuck on its beak. Within a fraction of a second, the bird quickly shook it off. I was fortunate to capture a few shots of that fleeting moment.”
“Morning-Meeting” by Andrea Gubitz Location: Wetterau, Hessen, Germany “Shortly after sunrise I was waiting for a grey heron to fish for his breakfast. All over sudden a nutria appeared to chase the grey heron away – successfully.”
“Flying Elephant Seal” by Stefan Botha Location: Onrus, Western Cape, South Africa “This photograph is extremely special to me as it was taken in february last year. The elephant seal in this picture is quite famous in the Western Cape South Africa, his name is Buffel after being first spotted in Buffelsbay in 2014. They come to land for up to 4 weeks every year to molt and shed their whole pelt in order to make sure it is strong and ready for their long journeys. This particular image I spent 8 hours waiting to take.”
“Core Strength” by Scott Kalter Location: Cooper City, Florida “So, how long can you hold that pose? I always love to catch birds taking off from a perch. That first powerful wing beat and then “take off”! This little Burrowing Owl had a different approach in mind, and it seemed to work just fine!”
“The happy squirrel” by Pilar Lopez-Laseras Location: Jasper, Canada “This lovely squirrel looks as happy as a little child with a cookie.”
“Mr Pringles_Keeper of the leaf” by Sritam Kumar Sethy Location: Balasore, Odisha, India “Don't be fooled by the moustache – this garden guardian isn't selling snacks, just silently judging your snacking habits. Whenever we step into the lap of nature, its diversification always amaze us with unique species & dynamic morphology. Mimicry, the fascinating art of imitation present all around us in the natural world. Bijoaraneus mitificus ,commonly known as the kidney garden spider resembles the famous snack ‘Pringles' . Perched calmly on a vibrant green leaf, this tiny arachnid with a comical black moustache and a face that seems ready to offer you a chip or judge your snack choices. A master of mimicry and a resident of low vegetation and garden bushes, this spider proves that evolution has a sense of humor. It reminds us that nature isn't just diverse ; it's delightfully absurd.”
“Like a giraffe” by Tímea Ambrus Location: Hungary, Pusztaszer “I just wanted to disappear into the grass like a normal bird… but now everyone thinks I'm a giraffe and even the satellites are picking up my signal! This isn’t camouflage anymore , it’s a broadcast!”
“Hide and Seek” by Mignon-van-den-Wittenboer Location: Moervendonk, Heeswijk-Dinther Netherlands “Every time I tried to photograph this damselfly he would turn behind the blade of grass. When I gave up he would wave ‘goodbye.’”