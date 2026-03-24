Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards Releases Unseen Outtakes From the Last Year’s Contest

To kick off the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards 2026 contest, the photo competition just released a series of “never before seen” entries from the 2025 Awards. From a caiman in Brazil “wearing” butterflies as eyelashes to a pair of dancing blue footed bobbies on Galapagos islands, each brilliant outtake captures wild animals during their funniest moments.

The organizers of the Awards hope these images will inspire more people to enter this year’s competition. It’s now open to everyone, completely free to join, and you don’t need to shoot with a Nikon camera. Just grab whatever gear you have and head outside. Wherever you are, there’s always the chance of spotting a perfectly timed, delightfully peculiar wildlife moment.

The contest categories include Mammals; Birds; Reptiles, Amphibians, and Insects; Fish and Other Aquatic Species; Nikon Young Photographer; Nikon Junior; Portfolio; Nikon Video; and People’s Choice Award. The lucky winner will receive a once-in-a-lifetime safari to the Maasai Mara in Kenya. Additional rewards for runners-up include stays at Alex Walker’s Serian camps, a bespoke handmade trophy, and, for Nikon-sponsored categories, professional cameras and lenses.

The contest is free to enter until June 30, 2026. The shortlist will be revealed in October, with the winners announced at an Awards Night in December.

If you need more inspiration, check out the fantastic finalists from 2025.

To kick off the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards 2026 contest, the photo competition just released a series of “never before seen” entries from the 2025 Awards.

Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.

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