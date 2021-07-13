Home / Crafts

Artist Transforms Plants Into Miniature Hand-Woven Vessels

By Margherita Cole on July 13, 2021
Woven Baskets by Foraged Fibers

Basket weaving is an age-old art form with roots in different cultures across the world. UK-based artist Suzie Grieve, aka Foraged Fibres, is a self-taught weaver who transforms different varieties of plants into miniature, hand-woven creations. Coming in all shapes, functions, and sizes, her intricate art illustrates the numerous capabilities of natural materials.

“It's such a joy turning plants that people often see as weeds into tiny little woven baskets and jewelry,” Grieve tells My Modern Met. “I weave on a smaller scale, partly because I don't have the space to grow or store massive amounts of materials but mostly because of my love of miniatures, especially miniature crafts.” From baskets that could easily sit on your fingertip to palm-sized bowls and wide platters, her basketry takes on various forms. Each one, however, displays the artist's careful attention to detail, especially in the weaving patterns.

“Dandelion, Blackberry, and Ivy are three of my favorite leafy beings to work with but I'm always experimenting with different fibers,” she continues. Most of the materials used in Grieve's art are grown at her home or can be found in her surroundings.

You can purchase Grieve's baskets via her website, and keep up to date with her latest creations by following the artist on Instagram.

UK-based artist Suzie Grieve (aka Foraged Fibres) creates incredible woven baskets out of natural materials.

Woven Baskets by Foraged FibersWoven Baskets by Foraged FibersWoven Baskets by Foraged FibersWoven Baskets by Foraged FibersWoven Baskets by Foraged FibersWoven Baskets by Foraged FibersWoven Baskets by Foraged FibersWoven Baskets by Foraged FibersWoven Baskets by Foraged FibersWoven Baskets by Foraged FibersWoven Baskets by Foraged FibersWoven Baskets by Foraged FibersWoven Baskets by Foraged FibersWoven Baskets by Foraged Fibers

She also makes string out of different types of plants.

Woven Baskets by Foraged FibersWoven Baskets by Foraged FibersWoven Baskets by Foraged FibersWoven Baskets by Foraged FibersWoven Baskets by Foraged FibersSuzie Greive: Website | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Suzie Greive.

