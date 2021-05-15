Home / Art / Installation

Artist Turns an Ancient Japanese Battle Painting Into an Energetic Animation

By Emma Taggart on May 15, 2021

Animated Battle of Sekigahara by Yusuke Shigeta

Have you ever looked at a landscape painting and imagined it coming to life? Japanese videographer Yusuke Shigeta decided to transform an ancient artwork into an animation that now looks like something from a video game. His work is titled Sekigahara-Sansui-zu-Byobu (Folding Screen of Painted Sekigahara Landscapes) and is based on a 17th-century multi-panel screen that depicts the Battle of Sekigahara.

One of the most important wars in Japanese history, the Battle of Sekigahara took place during the Sengoku period on October 21, 1600, in what is now Gifu prefecture. All told, 160,000 men faced each other; the samurai warriors of Tokugawa Ieyasu against a coalition of Toyotomi loyalist clans. The Tokugawa troops won, leading to the establishment of the Tokugawa shogunate which ruled Japan for another two and a half centuries until 1868.

Inspired by this moment in history, Shigeta based his artwork on an ancient, multi-panel screen that depicts the battle. The original artwork was made in the 1620s and belonged to the Lord Ii of Hikone. A replica made in 1854 illustrates the details of the bloody battle, and even in its still composition, there’s the sense of movement. Shigeta further brings the scene to life by transforming the 19th-century painting into a digitally animated loop.

For Sekigahara-Sansui-zu-Byobu, Shigeta used pixel animation to reconstruct the battle, just as it’s depicted on the folding screen. Viewers can watch as the tiny samurai figures charge towards each other on horses and by foot before using their swords to battle it out. In other parts of the composition, figures are depicted navigating the ancient landscape and working to protect their territory. Even the clouds and rivers are animated to look as though they’re moving just as they would in real life.

Check out Shigeta’s work below, and if you want to experience it up-close, you can visit it in Chubu Centrair International Airport‘s Culture Gate to Japan exhibition.

Japanese videographer Yusuke Shigeta transformed this ancient landscape painting of the Battle of Sekigahara into a pixel animation.

Animated Battle of Sekigahara by Yusuke Shigeta

Japanese screen depicting the Battle of Sekigahara, 1854 (Photo via Wikimedia Commons, Public Domain)

See more of the animation here:

Yusuke Shigeta: Website | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube
h/t: [The Kid Should See This]

Related Articles:

6 Contemporary Japanese Artists Who Are Taking the Art World by Storm

How Japanese Art Influenced and Inspired European Impressionist Artists

Gyotaku: The Traditional Japanese Art of Painting Marine Life with Actual Fish

5 Pioneers of Early Animation Who Influenced the Future of Film

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Japanese Town Uses Part of Its COVID-19 Relief Money on Giant Statue of a Flying Squid
Artist Transforms Foliage Into Adorable Topiary Sculpture of a Sleeping Baby Bird
Artist Uses Sand and Stones to Create Land Art Masterpieces at His Local Beach
Beautiful Billowing Tulle Floods Unexpected Spaces With Feminine Power
Solar Mountain Is a Permanent Art Installation That Would Produce 300 MWH of Renewable Energy at Burning Man
Japanese Artist Creates Over 100,000 Cherry Blossom Petals From Salt in Heartfelt Installation

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Immersive Van Gogh Exhibition Is Coming to New York City This Summer
600 Drones “Paint” Vincent van Gogh’s ‘Starry Night’ in Dazzling Night Sky Display
Yayoi Kusama’s Giant Polka Dot Sculptures Take Over the New York Botanical Garden
Artist Collects 10,000 Letters From People Around the World for Immersive Exhibition on Hope
Immersive Installation Suspends a Field of Grass From the Ceiling to Contemplate the Nature of Goodbyes
Beautiful Garden of “Transparent” Flowers Bloom in a Japanese Temple

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.