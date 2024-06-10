Home / Art / Installation

5-Year-Old’s Drawing Is Turned Into a Luminous Installation of a Bird’s Nest in Estonia

By Regina Sienra on June 10, 2024
Bird's nest installation in Tallinn by Velvet

Photo: Tõnu Tunnel

Over the last several years, cities have smartly turned decaying industrial grounds into areas for public leisure. But doing this often comes with a question—is it better to tear down the old structures or refurbish them to maintain the aesthetic? A new installation brought to life by design agency Velvet and lighting design studio UN-LIKE seems to marry the character of the past with the whimsy of the future. Aptly titled Nest, the artwork now lights up the night in Tallinn, Estonia. And it all began with an idea by a 5-year-old.

Nest is located in the Noblessner port, which was a major submarine shipyard in the early 20th century. Specifically, it is nestled at the top of a former lighting mast. When real estate developer Merko Ehitus Eesti launched an idea competition for what to do with the old tower, a Velvet employee asked his little niece, Stina Onemar, to come up with an idea during a ferry ride. “There was this post where Aunt Helen wanted to do something. I had an idea that there would be eggs and stuff,” Stina recalls.

And so, the little artist drew the concept for the installation, giving the team something to work with. The eggs are made from polyethylene using rotational molding technology, while the branches are made of leftover roof edge trim, as it had the necessary flexibility for bending and weaving around the steel frame to support the eggs. The material also acts as a reflector for the installed lighting, producing an even brighter scene.

Crafted with repurposed materials, Nest also takes into account the wear of the piece. The eggs have been tested to withstand the sea and frost conditions, while the steel nest is painted to match the rusted mast. With time, the patina will increasingly blend in with the tower where it has been placed. Overall, material choices were made with minimal need for maintenance in mind.

Drawing from the concept of storks' nests increasingly becoming intertwined with man-made elements, the creators aimed for the piece to seamlessly blend in with the urban fabric. “The artwork’s figure weaves together the motif of the nest—building homes and bringing life into them. It all fits perfectly,” says design leader Kristel Linnutaja.

