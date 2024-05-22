HYBYCOZO’s Largest Ever Geometric Light Installation Opens at Sensorio in California

LA-based art duo HYBYCOZO is celebrating its 10-year anniversary with a massive public art installation. DIMENSIONS is the fruit of three years of research and features 44 of the luminous polyhedral shapes the duo is known for. Visitors will walk among the intricately designed interstellar village when visiting Sensorio, an immersive light exhibition in Paso Robles, California.

DIMENSIONS includes four large sculptures that visitors can actually walk inside, including a centerpiece that can hold 20 people at a time. Yelena Filipchuk and Serge Beaulieu, the artists behind HYBYCOZO, are driven by the idea of fostering a more interconnected society and living in a close-knit community. As such, their light installations provide a journey toward these ideals.

For a full sensory experience, HYBYCOZO also collaborated with musician Allen Hulsey. Hulsey has produced a 33-minute soundtrack that will accompany visitors on their journey through the installation.

Seamlessly blending art and nature, DIMENSIONS is a rumination on light and music, shadow and pattern, and environment and form. The work continuously transforms, with each small change having a sensorial consequence that allows visitors to truly understand the cause and effect of every action.

“DIMENSIONS was created to transport visitors to another world,” the artists say. “A place that transcends time and space by connecting the universal languages of geometry, light, and music together.”

DIMENSIONS is the newest exhibition to open at Sensorio, which has been home to Bruce Munro's dazzling Field of Light installation since 2019. HYBYCOZO's contribution to the space opens on May 24, 224, just in time for the Memorial Day weekend.

My Modern Met granted permission to use photos by HYBYCOZO.