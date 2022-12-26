Artist “Forages” With Paper to Form Fungi Sculptures That Look Incredibly Real

In the hands of an artist, paper can be anything. Ann Wood of Woodlucker sees the immense potential in the material and uses it to recreate nature. Known for her realistic paper blooms, she crafts beautiful bouquets, delicate winged insects, and more recently, fantastic fungi. Each sculpture is handmade, but you wouldn’t realize it; Wood is a master at creating the exquisite textures of her subjects that bring them to life.

Wood’s work is informed by what’s around her. “Nature is an endless source of inspiration,” she tells My Modern Met, and she ensures that it is readily available to her. “I am an avid gardener and grow models of what I create in paper during the summer. Right now, I am reading and learning more about mushrooms to help me understand their intricate details.”

In an illuminating Instagram reel, Wood gives a peek into her process of making a log for a bunch of paper mushrooms to sit on. She takes a walk outdoors to do research on what a partially moss-covered branch looks like before creating her own and attaching the fungi to it. When compared with what she found outdoors, the similarities are uncanny.

Ann Wood of Woodlucker creates amazing mushroom sculptures out of paper.

She conveys the delicate textures that bring the fungi to life.

In addition to mushrooms, Wood also creates paper sculptures of insects, florals, fruits, and vegetables.

Wood shares a peek into her research in an illuminating Instagram reel:

Ann Wood: Website | Instagram

