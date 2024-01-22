Home / Crafts / Paper Art

Artist Transforms Sheets of Paper Into Meticulously Laser-Cut Designs

By Margherita Cole on January 22, 2024

Laser-Cut Paper Sculptures by Ibbini Studio

Over the past several years, paper artists have demonstrated the versatility of their common fibrous material. While some cut or carve paper by hand, others merge traditional craftsmanship with digital design. Such is the case for Ibbini Studio. Abu Dhabi-based artist Julia Ibbini works with computer scientist Stéphane Noyer to create sculptural paper works inspired by ornamental motifs from antique Persian carpets, Japanese cloisonné vases, and more.

Ibbini has partnered with Noyer since 2017 to create increasingly detailed pieces. These designs start with hand-drawn elements that are then laser-cut onto sheets of paper. While some pieces are left as just one piece of paper, others are constructed from numerous cut sheets that are assembled with a complex collaging method. This step is always done by hand, usually requiring hundreds of hours, depending on the size and intricacy of the work.

Some of the pieces in Ibbini and Noyer's portfolio are so involved that they no longer resemble paper at all. With their collaging method, they stack enough papers together to create vases and jars. Amazingly, even when transforming such a delicate medium into something robust, the artworks still possess a mesmerizing of delicacy in the laser-cut patterns. The texture of the layered papers makes many of these designs look like marble carvings.

To see more of Ibbini Studio’s remarkable work, you can visit their website or follow them on Instagram and Facebook.

Abu Dabi-based Ibbini Studio partners with computer scientist Stéphane Noyer to create incredible paper art.

Laser-Cut Paper Sculptures by Ibbini Studio

Laser-Cut Paper Sculptures by Ibbini Studio

Since 2017, the duo have combined digital design with traditional craftsmanship.

Laser-Cut Paper Sculptures by Ibbini Studio

Laser-Cut Paper Sculptures by Ibbini Studio

Each sheet of paper is laser-cut before being layered and assembled together by hand.

Laser-Cut Paper Sculptures by Ibbini Studio

Laser-Cut Paper Sculptures by Ibbini Studio

Laser-Cut Paper Sculptures by Ibbini Studio

Laser-Cut Paper Sculptures by Ibbini Studio

Laser-Cut Paper Sculptures by Ibbini Studio

Laser-Cut Paper Sculptures by Ibbini Studio

Laser-Cut Paper Sculptures by Ibbini Studio

Laser-Cut Paper Sculptures by Ibbini Studio

Laser-Cut Paper Sculptures by Ibbini Studio

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Ibbini Studio.

