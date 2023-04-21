Home / Crafts / Paper Art

Artist Recreates Michelangelo’s ’David’ as an Origami Sculpture From a Single Sheet of Paper

By Margherita Cole on April 21, 2023
Origami David Sculpture

“DAVID,” based on Boice Wong's “Looking Beyond”, folded by @mayuncchigami, wenzhou, 55x55cm

Widely regarded as the most famous statue in the world, almost everyone can recognize Michelangelo's David. While we are accustomed to seeing it in its marble form, some artists have reimagined its likeness into new and varied mediums. Artist @mayuncchigami has recreated this masterpiece as a highly detailed origami using only one square sheet of paper.

The intricate piece features many of the same features of the original artwork, including realistic anatomy and the contrapposto stance. The artist began the project with a crease pattern created by Boice Wong, which provides a basic structure for the model. However, instead of following it to a T, @mayuncchigami incorporated his own vision, wanting to amplify the realism, particularly the musculature of David. “My goal was to both recreate Michelangelo's statue as closely as I could with origami, but also try something that is very much unlike anything you would typically encounter in origami,” he tells My Modern Met.

Prior to commencing the project, @mayuncchigami prepared a 55 x 55 cm (21.7-square-inch) wenzhou paper (a type of material made out of mulberry bark) by treating it with methylcellulose, which makes the paper stiffer and more resistant to tearing. Afterward, he followed the pattern to create the basic structure. “Here is when I started to experiment with shaping the various skeletal muscles,” he explains. “I roughly sketched out my shaping, first by tracing the lines and shapes into the paper with my fingers and tweezers to get a feeling of the overall form and position of the various details until I am satisfied.” Manipulating the paper in this way also led to an organic, crinkling texture that helped amplify the anatomical features.

@mayuncchigami also added white glue between the layers of paper to prevent it from splaying and to allow the shapes to set in more permanently. The most difficult element, he said, was the head, as it required much more precision to render the face correctly. “David is the current culmination of that style where I try to sculpt a very realistic looking humanoid origami that radiates poetic drama,” he adds.

Scroll down to see more photos of this incredible paper sculpture, and follow @mayuncchigami on Instagram to keep up to date with his latest work.

Artist @mayuncchigami recreated Michelangelo's David entirely with paper.

Origami David Sculpture

The pattern is based on Boice Wong's Looking Beyond, a blueprint of the basic structure of David.

Origami David Sculpture

@mayuncchigami used this crease pattern as the foundation for his more sculptural approach.

Origami David Sculpture

He mimics the realism of the Renaissance sculpture by folding and creasing the wenzhou paper.

Origami David Sculpture

The final piece measures just 10 x 10 cm (about 3.9 x 3.9 inches).

Origami David SculptureOrigami David SculptureOrigami David SculptureOrigami David SculptureOrigami David Sculpture@mayuncchigami: Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by @mayuncchigami.

Related Articles:

Origami Artist Creates a Dragon Hunter Sculpture From a Single Piece of Paper

Origami Artist Folds a Stone Angel Figure Using a Single Sheet of Paper

Self-Taught Artist Creates His Own Paper Menagerie With Incredible Origami Animals

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Vintage Textile Patterns Are Reimagined as Intricate Laser-Cut Paper Sculptures
Intricate Cutouts Capture the Delicate Durability of Nature With a Single Sheet of Paper
Origami Artist Creates a Dragon Hunter Sculpture From a Single Piece of Paper
Artist “Forages” With Paper to Form Fungi Sculptures That Look Incredibly Real
Paper Peepshows: How People Experienced “Virtual Reality” in the 19th Century
Artist Creates Mesmerizing Optical Illusions From Single Sheets of Paper

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Illuminated Cut Paper Landscapes Encapsulate Enchanting Worlds in Glass Vessels
Paper Sculptures of Dainty Teacups Made From Old Book Pages
Paper Quilling Artist Celebrates Courage of Refugees in a Fiery Masterpiece
Origami Artist Folds a Stone Angel Figure Using a Single Sheet of Paper
Origami: How the Ancient Art of Paper Folding Evolved Over Time and Continues to Inspire
Artist Cleverly Folds Paper and Canvas Into Expressive Faces in a Passionate Kiss

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.