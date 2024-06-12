Home / Crafts / Paper Art

Japanese Artist Creates Moving Illustrations That Come to Life With Cleverly Placed Pull Tabs

By Regina Sienra on June 12, 2024

Do you remember the pull tab books from your childhood? It was a basic but clever concept. A strategically placed paper strip attached to a character or element allowed you to move it up and down or side to side in a picture book. Now, an artist known as shinrashinge has taken this technique to the next level, creating moving illustrations that come alive by pulling and lifting some tabs. The result is a unique mix of art and engineering on paper.

One of shinrashinge's most striking works presents a summer night scene. A young woman is seen from the back as she enjoys a snack. But with the help of a brilliant system of pull tabs and hidden bits, the artist offers the viewer a fully animated scene. The girl's profile is revealed before we can see her whole face. Shinrashinge even makes her blink and move her arm. If it wasn’t for the fact that we can see the artist moving the paper strips around the frame, you could easily mistake it for an anime scene on a screen.

A behind-the-scenes look at this project shows shinrashinge cutting the individual pieces that make up each of the motions. As if the mechanics of it weren't impressive enough, the drawings are filled with details, from the pattern on the character's kimono to the lively night market where the scene takes place.

Building from the creative possibilities of this medium, shinrashinge has also used it as a storytelling tool. By designing multiple pull tab illustrations in one sketchbook, we're presented something that looks like a comic book coming to life right before our eyes. While shinrashinge has worked in color, the fact that most of these elaborate pieces are in black and white speaks to the potential of this analogue technique. Can you believe it's all made of paper?

To stay up to date with these pull tab art creations, you can follow shinrashinge on Instagram.

An artist known as shinrashinge creates moving illustrations with the help of pull tabs.

The result is a unique mix of art and engineering on paper.

Building from the creative possibilities of this medium, shinrashinge has also used it as a storytelling tool.

By designing multiple pull tab illustrations in one sketchbook, we're presented with something that looks like a comic book coming to life right before our eyes.

Can you believe it's all made of paper?

shinrashinge: Instagram | Twitter

Related Articles:

Fashion Illustrations Blossom With an Explosion of Colorful Flowers

Artist Captures Warm Family Moments in Beautiful Watercolor Illustrations

Artist Documents Her Stays At Different Japanese Hotels in Carefully Rendered Illustrations

Lyrical Illustrations Adorn Ceramic Dishes With Folk Art-Inspired Stories

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Artists Turn Recycled Books Into Relief Sculptures by Carefully Cutting and Folding Each Page
Delicate Cut Paper Sculptures Raise Awareness About Dangers of Coral Bleaching
Thought-Provoking Art Made With Ordinary White Sheets of Paper
Artist Transforms Sheets of Paper Into Meticulously Laser-Cut Designs
Beautiful Paper Quilled Portraits of a Diverse Population in a Hopeful Future
Japanese Paper Artist Creates Spherical Pop-Art Cards Without the Use of Glue

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Artist Hand-Cuts and Layers Colorful Sheets of Paper To Create Enchanting Mini Worlds
Artist Recreates Michelangelo’s ’David’ as an Origami Sculpture From a Single Sheet of Paper
Vintage Textile Patterns Are Reimagined as Intricate Laser-Cut Paper Sculptures
Intricate Cutouts Capture the Delicate Durability of Nature With a Single Sheet of Paper
Origami Artist Creates a Dragon Hunter Sculpture From a Single Piece of Paper
Artist “Forages” With Paper to Form Fungi Sculptures That Look Incredibly Real

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.