Japanese Artist Creates Moving Illustrations That Come to Life With Cleverly Placed Pull Tabs

Do you remember the pull tab books from your childhood? It was a basic but clever concept. A strategically placed paper strip attached to a character or element allowed you to move it up and down or side to side in a picture book. Now, an artist known as shinrashinge has taken this technique to the next level, creating moving illustrations that come alive by pulling and lifting some tabs. The result is a unique mix of art and engineering on paper.

One of shinrashinge's most striking works presents a summer night scene. A young woman is seen from the back as she enjoys a snack. But with the help of a brilliant system of pull tabs and hidden bits, the artist offers the viewer a fully animated scene. The girl's profile is revealed before we can see her whole face. Shinrashinge even makes her blink and move her arm. If it wasn’t for the fact that we can see the artist moving the paper strips around the frame, you could easily mistake it for an anime scene on a screen.

A behind-the-scenes look at this project shows shinrashinge cutting the individual pieces that make up each of the motions. As if the mechanics of it weren't impressive enough, the drawings are filled with details, from the pattern on the character's kimono to the lively night market where the scene takes place.

Building from the creative possibilities of this medium, shinrashinge has also used it as a storytelling tool. By designing multiple pull tab illustrations in one sketchbook, we're presented something that looks like a comic book coming to life right before our eyes. While shinrashinge has worked in color, the fact that most of these elaborate pieces are in black and white speaks to the potential of this analogue technique. Can you believe it's all made of paper?

