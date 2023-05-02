Home / Crafts / Paper Art

Artist Hand-Cuts and Layers Colorful Sheets of Paper To Create Enchanting Mini Worlds

By Margherita Cole on May 2, 2023
Paper Art by Margaret Scrinkl

Rather than creating a work of art from one sheet of paper, artist Margaret Scrinkl uses several. By layering multiple cutouts, she creates miniature worlds that are full of abundance. From cabins nestled in the woods to foxes huddled around a campfire, these playful compositions are full of whimsy.

Scrinkl also documents every part of her creative process. Each work begins by carving the needed shapes from different colored sheets of paper, using either a precision knife, a pair of scissors, or a combination of the two. Once all of the individual pieces have been made, Scrinkl assembles them together with glue and tape. This adds much-needed details to the subjects, such as windows to houses, or the white fur pattern of a fox. In fact, any color variation in the artwork has to be applied separately, making this approach extra meticulous.

The end result, however, is well worth the effort. Scrinkl's crisp cartoonish style makes these charming scenes burst with life. They are so perfectly rendered that it is not immediately apparent that they are made solely from cut paper. And the fact that the characters and settings are nestled inside a frame cut out of a larger piece of paper makes viewing these scenes all the more special. Each one is a small self-contained portal for us to peer into.

You can purchase prints of Scrinkl's work via her online shop, and keep up to date with her latest projects by following her Instagram.

Artist Margaret Scrinkl creates miniature worlds with paper.

Paper Art by Margaret ScrinklPaper Art by Margaret Scrinkl

She cuts different colored sheets of paper and layers them together.

Paper Art by Margaret Scrinkl

Each piece slowly adds more dimension to the scene.

Paper Art by Margaret Scrinkl

When it's done, the paper layers come together to create a full-fledged picture.

Paper Art by Margaret Scrinkl

Oftentimes, Scrinkl's work begins by creating a border from a larger piece of paper.

Paper Art by Margaret Scrinkl

She then fills the opening with different paper characters.

Paper Art by Margaret ScrinklPaper Art by Margaret Scrinkl

And she adds plenty of floral details along the way.

Paper Art by Margaret ScrinklPaper Art by Margaret Scrinkl

Her style is so crisp and clean it is hard to tell that it is paper!

Paper Art by Margaret ScrinklPaper Art by Margaret ScrinklPaper Art by Margaret ScrinklPaper Art by Margaret ScrinklPaper Art by Margaret ScrinklPaper Art by Margaret ScrinklPaper Art by Margaret ScrinklPaper Art by Margaret ScrinklPaper Art by Margaret ScrinklPaper Art by Margaret ScrinklPaper Art by Margaret ScrinklPaper Art by Margaret ScrinklPaper Art by Margaret ScrinklPaper Art by Margaret ScrinklPaper Art by Margaret Scrinkl

Watch Scrinkl's full process in these videos:

Margaret Scrinkl: WebsiteBehance | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Margaret Scrinkl.

Related Articles:

Ukrainian Paper Artist Shares What It’s Like Making Art in the Midst of the Russian Invasion

Amazing Hand-Cut Paper Art Mimics the Delicate Effect of Lace

New Book Highlights the Experimental Genius of Contemporary Paper Art

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Artist Recreates Michelangelo’s ’David’ as an Origami Sculpture From a Single Sheet of Paper
Vintage Textile Patterns Are Reimagined as Intricate Laser-Cut Paper Sculptures
Intricate Cutouts Capture the Delicate Durability of Nature With a Single Sheet of Paper
Origami Artist Creates a Dragon Hunter Sculpture From a Single Piece of Paper
Artist “Forages” With Paper to Form Fungi Sculptures That Look Incredibly Real
Paper Peepshows: How People Experienced “Virtual Reality” in the 19th Century

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Artist Creates Mesmerizing Optical Illusions From Single Sheets of Paper
Illuminated Cut Paper Landscapes Encapsulate Enchanting Worlds in Glass Vessels
Paper Sculptures of Dainty Teacups Made From Old Book Pages
Paper Quilling Artist Celebrates Courage of Refugees in a Fiery Masterpiece
Origami Artist Folds a Stone Angel Figure Using a Single Sheet of Paper
Origami: How the Ancient Art of Paper Folding Evolved Over Time and Continues to Inspire

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.