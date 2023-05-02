Rather than creating a work of art from one sheet of paper, artist Margaret Scrinkl uses several. By layering multiple cutouts, she creates miniature worlds that are full of abundance. From cabins nestled in the woods to foxes huddled around a campfire, these playful compositions are full of whimsy.

Scrinkl also documents every part of her creative process. Each work begins by carving the needed shapes from different colored sheets of paper, using either a precision knife, a pair of scissors, or a combination of the two. Once all of the individual pieces have been made, Scrinkl assembles them together with glue and tape. This adds much-needed details to the subjects, such as windows to houses, or the white fur pattern of a fox. In fact, any color variation in the artwork has to be applied separately, making this approach extra meticulous.

The end result, however, is well worth the effort. Scrinkl's crisp cartoonish style makes these charming scenes burst with life. They are so perfectly rendered that it is not immediately apparent that they are made solely from cut paper. And the fact that the characters and settings are nestled inside a frame cut out of a larger piece of paper makes viewing these scenes all the more special. Each one is a small self-contained portal for us to peer into.

Artist Margaret Scrinkl creates miniature worlds with paper.

She cuts different colored sheets of paper and layers them together.

Each piece slowly adds more dimension to the scene.

When it's done, the paper layers come together to create a full-fledged picture.

Oftentimes, Scrinkl's work begins by creating a border from a larger piece of paper.

She then fills the opening with different paper characters.

And she adds plenty of floral details along the way.

Her style is so crisp and clean it is hard to tell that it is paper!

Watch Scrinkl's full process in these videos:

