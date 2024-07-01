Home / Crafts / Paper Art

Artist Transforms Discarded Books Headed for the Landfill Into Enchanting Portals

By Elizabeth Beiser on July 1, 2024
Isobelle Ouzman Altered Books

Tribute to a Full Moon, 2024

Artist Isobelle Ouzman first started making altered books in 2012 after coming across a box of water-logged books sitting on a street in Seattle. Little did she know that those first early experiments with cutting and gluing pages together would lead to what is now her full-time focus. Ouzman has built a career transforming discarded, unwanted books into portals to magical worlds.

While these worlds inspired by folklore and fairytales are alluring escapes from reality, Ouzman notes that art is “like a mirror—it either reflects what we already feel, or the feelings we try hard to avoid. Art extends a hand to your heart, an embrace for your soul, and sometimes adds salt to the most tender cuts.” The imaginative artist considers herself a lifelong bookworm and is fascinated by the way stories shape our understanding of the world and ourselves.

Unsurprisingly, Ouzman has a deep interest in psychology and at one point aspired to be an art therapist. In a way, she is one, building connections between herself and viewers through shared consideration of the role of storytelling. “I only hope for people to see how transformative books and stories can be to our sense of self and belonging in the world,” Ouzman tells My Modern Met.

This message of using external stories to recalibrate our interior lives fits perfectly with her medium of books. They are small in scale compared to murals or installations; but, as any book-lover knows, they contain multitudes that often bear repeated examination.

In addition to considering the role of stories in our meaning-making, Ouzman also hopes to encourage a slower, more deliberate pace for both our lives and our consumption habits. “Not everything needs to be so fast-paced, so rapid, and easy to consume,” she says. “The world moves fast enough as it is, regardless.” Most of the books Ouzman works with now are donations. By turning them into art, she’s essentially saving them from going to a landfill. Through her meticulous cutting and detailed illustrating, she turns her art-making into a meditation on meaning and patience.

To stay up to date on the artist’s work, you can follow Ouzman on Instagram.

Through illustration and paper cutting, Isobelle Ouzman turns books destined for the landfill into magical works of art.

Isobelle Ouzman Altered Books

Cultivation, 2024

Ouzman gives renewed meaning to discarded books, and also examines how stories function in our own search for meaning.

Isobelle Ouzman Altered Books

Soul, 2024

Isobelle Ouzman Altered Books

Soul, 2024

Isobelle Ouzman Altered Books

Fade, 2024

Isobelle Ouzman Altered Books

The Interval, 2024.

Never certain where she will end when she first starts transforming the books, the sometimes fragile tomes become objects of meditation.

Isobelle Ouzman Altered Books

Constellation, 2023.

Isobelle Ouzman Altered Books

The Fox, 2023.

Isobelle Ouzman Altered Books

Messenger, 2023.

Isobelle Ouzman Altered Books

Home, 2022.

Isobelle Ouzman Altered Books

Squirrel at Home, 2019.

Isobelle Ouzman: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Isobelle Ouzman.

Related Articles:

Japanese Artist Hand-Carves Fallen Leaves Into Charming Storybook Scenes

Artist Adds Exquisite Bird Paintings To Vintage Book Pages That Describe Them

Beautiful Portraits Drawn on Vintage Maps With Brilliant Crosshatching Technique

13 of the Best Sketchbooks That Artists of All Abilities Love to Draw In

Elizabeth Beiser

Elizabeth Beiser is a Contributing Writer and Project Coordinator at My Modern Met. She has a background in American Cultural History with a special focus on Modern art and democratic community building. She received her B.A. in history, with a minor in Studio Arts, and her M.A. in history from the University of Rochester. She has worked on multiple political campaigns, as well as in non-profit operations and direct service. When she’s not writing, she’s experimenting with all varieties of arts and crafts. She also enjoys spending time with four-legged friends and exploring her hometown of Boston.
Read all posts from Elizabeth Beiser
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Japanese Artist Creates Moving Illustrations That Come to Life With Cleverly Placed Pull Tabs
Artists Turn Recycled Books Into Relief Sculptures by Carefully Cutting and Folding Each Page
Delicate Cut Paper Sculptures Raise Awareness About Dangers of Coral Bleaching
Thought-Provoking Art Made With Ordinary White Sheets of Paper
Artist Transforms Sheets of Paper Into Meticulously Laser-Cut Designs
Beautiful Paper Quilled Portraits of a Diverse Population in a Hopeful Future

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Japanese Paper Artist Creates Spherical Pop-Art Cards Without the Use of Glue
Artist Hand-Cuts and Layers Colorful Sheets of Paper To Create Enchanting Mini Worlds
Artist Recreates Michelangelo’s ’David’ as an Origami Sculpture From a Single Sheet of Paper
Vintage Textile Patterns Are Reimagined as Intricate Laser-Cut Paper Sculptures
Intricate Cutouts Capture the Delicate Durability of Nature With a Single Sheet of Paper
Origami Artist Creates a Dragon Hunter Sculpture From a Single Piece of Paper

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.