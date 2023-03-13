15-Year-Old Photographer Makes Toy Cars Look Like Life-Size Autos

Finding the right subject is a struggle for many photographers. That's why some get creative with what is available to them. 15-year-old photographer Anthony Ryan Schmidt uses his ever-growing collection of vintage miniature cars and his iPhone to capture images that use forced perspective and fool the eye into thinking these tiny cars are the real thing.

Schmidt's interest in automobiles can be traced back to when he was just a toddler. “Most people on the autism spectrum have a special interest, and for Schmidt, it has always been cars,” Ramona Schmidt, his mother, tells My Modern Met. “He just loves everything about them and immerses himself into everything about them.” This passion quickly grew, and by age 6, Anthony was photographing the models in his collection. Since then, his skills have only improved, resulting in pictures of vintage cars in parking lots, gas stations, and more.

In behind-the-scenes images, we see how Schmidt composes his illusionistic shots. The different cars are laid out in a miniature setting that is set against a “real” lifesize background. After the picture is snapped, these different elements seamlessly meld into a cohesive image that makes us see the model cars as real ones.

Schmidt began sharing his work online and gained a supportive following. His fans helped him fund his first coffee table book, Small Cars, Big Inspiration. He has since collected more photographs that are featured in his second book, Shifting Perspectives. You can purchase prints, calendars, and books of his work via his online store and keep up to date with his latest projects by following the artist on Instagram.

15-year-old photographer Anthony Ryan Schmidt makes miniature cars look lifesize in his charming photos.

He has been photographing his collection of model cars ever since he was six.

Anthony relies on forced perspective to make it look like these model cars occupy real environments.

So, he combines juxtaposes miniature cars with real-life environments to compose a believable illusion.

Watch these videos for insight into his process:

