Millions of People Are Watching This Scientist-Led Livestream of Deep Sea Creatures

Siendo casi las 4am apareció una medusa increíblemente hermosa pic.twitter.com/87oLvDzFi5 — Flor Dominguez (@florlafotografa) August 5, 2025

The most popular live stream in Argentina is not of a gamer, an influencer, or even a newscast. Instead, it’s of a deep-sea expedition. Though it may seem like a very academic broadcast viewed by scholars, it actually grew into a social media sensation and source of pride that brought the entire country together. Every day, thousands of people from all walks of life tune in via YouTube, hoping to catch a glimpse of an alluring marine creature. The event has now inspired deep conversations, memes, fan art, and emotional moments—all thanks to the work of devoted local scientists.

The expedition, taking place off the coast of the resort town of Mar del Plata, is a collaboration between American and Argentine researchers. Schmidt Ocean Institute has provided the remotely operated vehicle (ROV), named SuBastian, which boasts high-definition cameras and state-of-the-art sensors, allowing scientists to see what happens 13,000 feet below the surface. Aboard its companion vessel, the “Falkor (too)” ship, are 25 scientists—most of them hail from the National Council for Scientific and Technical Research (CONICET), the main body dedicated to promoting science and technology in Argentina. The operation has resulted in a high-definition livestream where researchers offer real-time commentary on the creatures they find, and lift the veil on how these expeditions work as they excitedly discuss their discoveries with their peers.

The team has come across at least 40 never-before-seen species, and dozens more of rarely seen deep-sea animals. This has shed literal light on the fauna living in the South Atlantic, much of which remains an enigma to marine biologists. Among the most interesting creatures they’ve come across (which have received cute nicknames either from the scientists or the viewing public) are a “Marine Dumbo,” a crystal clear octopus, sea spiders, a “drag queen” king crab (because it was covered in tiny critters decorating its body), a violet sea cucumber known as “Batatita” (Little sweet potato), a translucent sea cucumber, a “ping pong tree sponge”, and a handful of adorable baby octopi.

Of all the creatures they’ve seen so far, no other has left as big an impression as the “big-butt starfish”—likely due to its close resemblance to Patrick Star from SpongeBob Squarepants. “I thought that the creator of SpongeBob drew Patrick with a big butt to make him look funny, but in the end there was a whole scientific explanation for it. Sometimes I forget that Stephen Hillenburg was a MARINE BIOLOGIST,” wrote an X user watching the stream. The scientists said that starfish’s rear end is likely due to it laying on a vertical rock, causing gravity to pull internal structure down like that. (Or it could just be an extremely well-fed starfish.)

The livestream has been a major success, beyond what any of the participating scientists could have predicted. People have tuned in around the clock, with the stream peaking at about 50,000 simultaneous viewers. So far, the total stream views sit at 11 million, with the most popular video having 1.6 million views alone. “It was a huge surprise for us,” expedition leader Daniel Lauretta told the Associated Press. “It’s something that fills our hearts because we want to spread the word.”

The expedition, titled “Underwater Oases of the Mar del Plata Canyon,” has also sparked some emotional moments, both among the crew and the viewers at home. In one instance, a marine biologist who specializes in feather stars was thrilled to see one such creature alive and in its natural habitat for the first time. At home, historian Matias Oberlin shared a picture of his toddler pointing at the TV during a livestream, while a group of school children made a magazine reporting on the newly discovered animals for their class. There have also been moments of cinematic tension too, like when an animal escaped from the specimen collection box.

The findings have also sparked a myriad of memes, as well as fan art. Social media users have drawn comparisons between a fish and Ross, the Monsters Inc. character nagging Mike about not filing his papers. There have been some other pop culture references too, such as nods to Finding Nemo and a group of lobsters who look like they’re saying, “You shall not pass!” à la The Lord of the Rings. Meanwhile, creatives have shared their creations, from pixel art to marine-inspired tile designs to an embroidered work of art starring Argentine Patrick Star.

The reach of the livestream is more important than ever, as it has sparked a public conversation about state-backed science. The Argentinian government recently defunded CONICET, resulting in a 21% budget cut, while the researchers’ salaries have lost 35% of their value. Overall, 4,000 positions were lost in the last 18 months. “This is what science is like today: continuing to work without resources, with devalued salaries, trying to defend what we have been able to build, while feeling deeply excited and proud of what we do,” writes researcher Sole Leonardi.

All in all, the livestream has provided a moment of unity and a unique chance to learn. “I love how we are all getting involved in something we had no idea existed and becoming fascinated by it,” writes graphic designer Andrés Snitcofsky, who has been live tweeting the event. “Knowledge for knowledge’s sake is the essence of being human. Knowing the world, exploring it, is what unites us as a species.”

The livestream is coming to an end on August 10, but until then, you can catch it live on Schmidt Ocean’s YouTube.

Apareció un “Pulpo de cristal” en la transmisión del Conicet. Es precioso y único. @Conicet pic.twitter.com/EHVHYhwsje — ⋆·˚ ༘ * (@LucasgromeroRom) August 1, 2025

Un sábado al mediodía viendo en vivo bichitos que viven a ¡1270 metros de profundidad! La expedición Schmidt Ocean esta investigando el talud frente a las costas de Mar del Plata y va con representantes del IBIOMAR @CONICETCenpat https://t.co/PzxI4m2lf6 pic.twitter.com/0eWFdHq2dR — Sole Leonardi ‍ (@soleleonardi) July 26, 2025

un dumbo marino ✨ pic.twitter.com/rLdfOgwnwE — Flor Dominguez (@florlafotografa) August 5, 2025

Me gusta mucho como cambian las especies de pepinos con la profundidad. Ya el color no le sirve para nada al pepino de la izquierda, y se vuelve medio gelatinoso lo que gasta menos energía que generar una estructura más solida como la de la batatita. pic.twitter.com/9qNfCxOTPp — Ari (@ArielBiologist) August 4, 2025

No voy a superar en la vida a Nadia diciendo que está centolla era una Drag Queen por tener estos bichitos decorandole el cuerpo. Estoy maravillada pic.twitter.com/OuMbhAWAci — Cositería ⭐⭐⭐ (@mikurumdq91) July 31, 2025

Virgin océano pacífico: tsunami, caos, millones de evacuados, alerta máxima Chad océano atlántico: juju mira este BICHAZO pic.twitter.com/qCErYiYvOw — Unidad Básica Taylor Swift (@gasparparamore) July 30, 2025

ROV pilots filmed these sea spiders in #MarDelPlataCanyon during #TaludContinental_IV expedition in Argentina, where Argentine people are teaching us all how to experience the wonder of all deep-sea animals, many-legged and otherwise. pic.twitter.com/B5O3205zc3 — Schmidt Ocean (@SchmidtOcean) August 6, 2025

el pacifico: caos

el atlántico: mira una estrella de mar culona!! pic.twitter.com/APqbzgLHNg — aye.- (@ayeebuh) July 30, 2025

Bueno tuve que hacer mi versión de los bichitos del ✨CONICET✨ pic.twitter.com/kq8JCQCZGf — Gi Curioni (@CurioniGi) August 6, 2025

Imágenes exclusivas de la excursión del CONICET al fondo del mar. pic.twitter.com/D1TBigbgpP — Gabu (@gabuleta) July 31, 2025

Ella, la Drag Queen Centolla Final Boss#conicet pic.twitter.com/AGNwN7ZfXO — ❁⚔️ Fhålk ⚔️❁ || FIVERR | VGEN || ドット絵 ฅ(＾・ω・＾ฅ) (@Fhalk_Pixel) August 2, 2025

#taludcontinental_IV pic.twitter.com/a2ibcNtm4S — Schmidt Ocean (@SchmidtOcean) July 29, 2025

