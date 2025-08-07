Home / Science

Millions of People Are Watching This Scientist-Led Livestream of Deep Sea Creatures

By Regina Sienra on August 7, 2025

The most popular live stream in Argentina is not of a gamer, an influencer, or even a newscast. Instead, it’s of a deep-sea expedition. Though it may seem like a very academic broadcast viewed by scholars, it actually grew into a social media sensation and source of pride that brought the entire country together. Every day, thousands of people from all walks of life tune in via YouTube, hoping to catch a glimpse of an alluring marine creature. The event has now inspired deep conversations, memes, fan art, and emotional moments—all thanks to the work of devoted local scientists.

The expedition, taking place off the coast of the resort town of Mar del Plata, is a collaboration between American and Argentine researchers. Schmidt Ocean Institute has provided the remotely operated vehicle (ROV), named SuBastian, which boasts high-definition cameras and state-of-the-art sensors, allowing scientists to see what happens 13,000 feet below the surface. Aboard its companion vessel, the “Falkor (too)” ship, are 25 scientists—most of them hail from the National Council for Scientific and Technical Research (CONICET), the main body dedicated to promoting science and technology in Argentina. The operation has resulted in a high-definition livestream where researchers offer real-time commentary on the creatures they find, and lift the veil on how these expeditions work as they excitedly discuss their discoveries with their peers.

The team has come across at least 40 never-before-seen species, and dozens more of rarely seen deep-sea animals. This has shed literal light on the fauna living in the South Atlantic, much of which remains an enigma to marine biologists. Among the most interesting creatures they’ve come across (which have received cute nicknames either from the scientists or the viewing public) are a “Marine Dumbo,” a crystal clear octopus, sea spiders, a “drag queen” king crab (because it was covered in tiny critters decorating its body), a violet sea cucumber known as “Batatita” (Little sweet potato), a translucent sea cucumber, a “ping pong tree sponge”, and a handful of adorable baby octopi.

Of all the creatures they’ve seen so far, no other has left as big an impression as the “big-butt starfish”—likely due to its close resemblance to Patrick Star from SpongeBob Squarepants. “I thought that the creator of SpongeBob drew Patrick with a big butt to make him look funny, but in the end there was a whole scientific explanation for it. Sometimes I forget that Stephen Hillenburg was a MARINE BIOLOGIST,” wrote an X user watching the stream. The scientists said that starfish’s rear end is likely due to it laying on a vertical rock, causing gravity to pull internal structure down like that. (Or it could just be an extremely well-fed starfish.)

The livestream has been a major success, beyond what any of the participating scientists could have predicted. People have tuned in around the clock, with the stream peaking at about 50,000 simultaneous viewers. So far, the total stream views sit at 11 million, with the most popular video having 1.6 million views alone. “It was a huge surprise for us,” expedition leader Daniel Lauretta told the Associated Press. “It’s something that fills our hearts because we want to spread the word.”

The expedition, titled “Underwater Oases of the Mar del Plata Canyon,” has also sparked some emotional moments, both among the crew and the viewers at home. In one instance, a marine biologist who specializes in feather stars was thrilled to see one such creature alive and in its natural habitat for the first time. At home, historian Matias Oberlin shared a picture of his toddler pointing at the TV during a livestream, while a group of school children made a magazine reporting on the newly discovered animals for their class. There have also been moments of cinematic tension too, like when an animal escaped from the specimen collection box.

The findings have also sparked a myriad of memes, as well as fan art. Social media users have drawn comparisons between a fish and Ross, the Monsters Inc. character nagging Mike about not filing his papers. There have been some other pop culture references too, such as nods to Finding Nemo and a group of lobsters who look like they’re saying, “You shall not pass!” à la The Lord of the Rings. Meanwhile, creatives have shared their creations, from pixel art to marine-inspired tile designs to an embroidered work of art starring Argentine Patrick Star.

The reach of the livestream is more important than ever, as it has sparked a public conversation about state-backed science. The Argentinian government recently defunded CONICET, resulting in a 21% budget cut, while the researchers’ salaries have lost 35% of their value. Overall, 4,000 positions were lost in the last 18 months. “This is what science is like today: continuing to work without resources, with devalued salaries, trying to defend what we have been able to build, while feeling deeply excited and proud of what we do,” writes researcher Sole Leonardi.

All in all, the livestream has provided a moment of unity and a unique chance to learn. “I love how we are all getting involved in something we had no idea existed and becoming fascinated by it,” writes graphic designer Andrés Snitcofsky, who has been live tweeting the event. “Knowledge for knowledge’s sake is the essence of being human. Knowing the world, exploring it, is what unites us as a species.”

The livestream is coming to an end on August 10, but until then, you can catch it live on Schmidt Ocean’s YouTube.

Millions of people in Argentina are tuning into a livestream of a deep-sea expedition, turning it into into a social media sensation.

The expedition, taking place off the coast of the resort town of Mar del Plata, is a collaboration between American and Argentine researchers from Schmidt Ocean Institute and the National Council for Scientific and Technical Research (CONICET).

The team has come across at least 40 never-before-seen species, and dozens more of rarely seen deep-sea animals.

Among the most interesting creatures they’ve come across (and nicknamed) are a “drag queen” king crab, a violet sea cucumber known as “ping pong tree sponge,” and a handful of adorable baby octopi.

But no other creature has made waves like the “big-butt starfish”—likely due to its close resemblance to Patrick Star from SpongeBob Squarepants.

The findings have inspired creatives to make and share fan art.

At home, historian Matias Oberlin shared a picture of his toddler pointing at the TV during a livestream.

All in all, the livestream has provided a moment of unity and a unique chance to learn, bringing Argentina together and filling viewers with pride.

CONICET: Website | Instagram
Schmidt Ocean Institute: Website | Instagram | X

Sources: A livestream of deep sea creatures transfixes Argentina and sparks calls for refunding science; The Bright Side: Underwater robot live stream mesmerizes Argentines

Related Articles:

Study Reveals That Humans Have Only Seen 0.001% of Our Deep Seafloor

New Species of Deep Sea Ghost Shark Is Discovered off the Coast of New Zealand

Scientists Discover and Photograph New Deep-Sea Species Called ‘Barbie Pigs’

Elusive Deep-Sea Colossal Squid Captured On Video For the First Time—And It’s a Baby!

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Baby Boy Breaks Records After Being Born From a 30-Year-Old Embryo
Scientists Have Developed a Gel That Boosts Coral Reef Settlement by 20 Times
Cute Bioluminescent Marsupial Is a Standout Finalist of Tasmania’s Science Photography Prize
Japanese Scientists May Have Found a Way To Eliminate Chromosome Linked to Down Syndrome
The World’s Largest Flaming Gas Crater Is Showing Signs of Dying Out
Musical Composer’s Brain Matter Is Still Making Music Three Years After His Death

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Scientists Generate Renewable Energy With Falling Water in New Study
People That Do This One Chore Every Day Are 206% More Likely To Become a Millionaire
Sir David Attenborough Narrates Immersive ‘Our Story’ Experience at London’s Natural History Museum
Magnolias Are So Old That They’re Pollinated by Beetles
Futuristic Space Greenhouse Is Designed To Grow Plants for Earth Dwellers
Incredible NASA Imaging Shows the Most Traveled “Underwater Highways” on Earth

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.