Home / Science

Elusive Deep-Sea Colossal Squid Captured On Video For the First Time—And It’s a Baby!

By Eva Baron on April 18, 2025

On March 9, 2025, an international group of scientists achieved something remarkable while aboard a Schmidt Ocean Institute research vessel. Off the coast of the South Sandwich Islands, in the South Atlantic Ocean, they were the first to ever film a live colossal squid in its natural habitat—and it’s a baby.

“We get to introduce the live colossal squid to the world as this beautiful, little, delicate animal,” Kat Bolstad, a biologist at Auckland University of Technology, said during a recent press conference. “[The finding] highlights the magnificence of a lot of deep-sea creatures without some of that monster hype.”

Up until now, this elusive, deep-sea species has mainly been encountered as prey remains, lodged deep inside whale and seabird stomachs. Dying adults have also previously been filmed by fishermen, but this newly obtained, high-resolution footage marks a momentous leap forward in the study of the enigmatic colossal squid. The video, which lasts about a minute and a half, was recorded via a remotely operated vehicle at a depth of 600 meters (around 2,254 feet), and showcases a juvenile colossal squid floating through the waters.

The baby’s iridescent eyes emit a red glow, and its tentacles gracefully tail behind its transparent body. In the surrounding murk, it almost resembles a “delicate glass sculpture,” per Bolstad. She and Aaron Evans, another glass squid expert from Auckland University of Technology, were ultimately able to confirm the squid’s identity due to the unique hooks lining the middle of its eight arms.

Though a mere 30 centimeters (nearly 1 foot) in the video, the baby squid will eventually mature into the world’s heaviest invertebrate, measuring up to 23 feet long and 1,100 pounds. Its eyes alone can grow wider than a standard soccer ball. Still, little is currently known about the colossal squid’s life cycle, according to a statement issued by the Schmidt Ocean Institute, only increasing the critical insight this footage provides.

“For us to get footage of a juvenile to begin with is so wonderful,” Evans explained during the press conference. “It gives us a starting place because the life history of the colossal squid itself is kind of poorly known.” He added that upon reviewing the footage with Bolstad, he “started hyperventilating.”

This incredible discovery couldn’t have come at a more fortuitous moment: 2025 marks the 100th anniversary of the colossal squid’s identification. Since its first discovery in the stomach of a sperm whale in 1925, only eight adult colossal squid have been found, and six of them were prey remains. It should come as no surprise, then, that Bolstad calls this footage “one of the most exciting observations we’ve had.”

Researchers aboard a Schmidt Ocean Institute research vessel have captured footage of a live colossal squid in its natural habitat for the first time—and it’s a baby!

First Confirmed Footage of a Colossal Squid—and it’s a Baby!

Photo: ROV SuBastian / Schmidt Ocean Institute

Sources: First Confirmed Footage of a Colossal Squid—and it’s a Baby!; Colossal squid filmed in its natural habitat for the first time; Colossal squid filmed alive in the ocean for first time 100 years after discovery

Related Articles:

Ocean Census Announces the Discovery of Over 800 New Marine Species

Up-And-Coming Ocean Photographer Shares Her Passion for Marine Life [Interview]

Battery-Like Metals Generate “Dark Oxygen” in the Deep Ocean

Scientists Discover Possible Ocean of Water Beneath Mars’ Surface

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys doing the daily crossword, going on marathon walks across New York, and sculpting.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Study Finds Crows Understand Basic Geometry, a Skill Thought to Be Unique to Humans Up Until Now
Pet-Finding Service Has Saved Over 45,000 Lost Animals and It’s Completely Free
Baby Lambs Sit in Pouches Carried by Donkeys Along Ancient Paths for Seasonal Grazing
Watch How Zoo Elephants Protect Their Herd During a Recent Earthquake in Southern California
Royal Meteorological Society Celebrates 10 Years of Incredible Weather Photography [Interview]
Long-Extinct Dire Wolf Is Successfully Brought Back to Life by Biotech Company

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Why This Photographer Dedicates Her Practice to the Quiet Strength of Horses [Interview]
Insightful Japanese Model Explains How Earthquakes Happen
18th-Century Portuguese Library Has Bats That Protect the Priceless Books Housed Inside
Exceptional Fossil Discovery May Offer Evidence of the Oldest Known Modern Bird
Dolphins Seen Welcoming Stranded NASA Astronauts at Splashdown Return to Earth
Ocean Census Announces the Discovery of Over 800 New Marine Species

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.