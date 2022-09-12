Home / Art / Sculpture

Bold and Bright Ceramic Vessels Look Like Colorful Illustrations Come to Life

By Sara Barnes on September 12, 2022
Colorful Ceramic Sculptures by Ariana Heinzman

Artist Ariana Heinzman creates colorful vessels with bold designs. Attracted to vibrant hues and nature-inspired motifs, the edge of her sculptures mimic the shapes of petals and leaves. Their surfaces are punctuated with thick black outlines that encase detailed drawings along with tones of oranges, reds, blues, and purples. This gives the pieces an illustrative quality and a playful appearance that's both thought-provoking and inviting.

Based in Washington State, Heinzman’s work is inspired by our “inseparable” relationship to Earth—the desire to both escape and to give into nature—as well as the elements that connect humanity at large. “I see vessels as a stand-in for the human figure,” she tells My Modern Met. “I am influenced by the characteristics that resonate in different societies around the world—particularly how line, bright colors, and plant motifs are recurring elements.”

Heinzman works intuitively to create her ceramic sculptures. She starts with a slab of clay and then forms coils to layer and shape the vessel. Once the clay is leather-hard, she cuts it into leaf and floral shapes. Heinzman then adds the glazes and patterns seen on the final iteration of the piece. “This process is done intuitively, without hesitation,” she writes. “There is no interest in perfection, rather an interest in what comes through in the urgency of making and what is trimmed and covered up.”

A selection of colorful ceramics is now available in Heinzman’s online shop.

Colorful Ceramic Sculptures by Ariana HeinzmanColorful Ceramic Sculptures by Ariana HeinzmanColorful Ceramic Sculptures by Ariana Heinzman

Colorful Ceramic Sculptures by Ariana HeinzmanColorful Ceramic Sculptures by Ariana HeinzmanColorful Ceramic Sculptures by Ariana Heinzman

Colorful Ceramic Sculptures by Ariana HeinzmanColorful Ceramic Sculptures by Ariana HeinzmanColorful Ceramic Sculptures by Ariana Heinzman

Colorful Ceramic Sculptures by Ariana Heinzman

Colorful Ceramic Sculptures by Ariana HeinzmanColorful Ceramic Sculptures by Ariana HeinzmanColorful Ceramic Sculptures by Ariana HeinzmanAriana Heinzman: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Ariana Heinzman.

