Tiny Octopus Sculptures Transform Tea Sets Into Fantastical Settings Under the Sea

By Margherita Cole on August 11, 2022
Octopus Teacups by Sahasa

Netherlands-based artist Sahasa creates whimsical tea sets that look like they were fished from the ocean. She affixes polymer clay sculptures of octopuses onto vintage teacups, saucers, and found shells with epoxy resin, merging materials and themes. Each of these handmade cephalopods interacts with the set in a natural, yet quirky way.

“My octopus sculptures are an affectionate tribute to a wonderful and varied creature, offering a balanced blend of harmony and playfulness to my collectors,” Sahasa tells My Modern Met. “[Octopuses] are fascinating, diverse creatures that come in about 300 different species. They are known for being highly intelligent, exhibit play, and are capable of using tools.” Sahasa bases all of her creations on real-life examples. She portrays some of the octopus' dexterity by having her sculptures grip the spoon or wrap their tentacles around the pearl in a shell and/or the rim of a cup.
Although Sahasa has been inspired by octopuses for several years, she was motivated to focus on the teacup series in 2022, which was largely driven by her interest in working on artworks that featured multiple perspectives. “Finding a renewed interest and joy in the challenge of its complex 360-degree compositions, the combination of found, vintage and new materials, the delicate balancing of clay creatures on thin yet strong porcelain,” she explains. Since then, Sahasa has expanded her vintage teacup collection and continued her research of octopuses to produce more creative combinations of ceramics and sculpture.

You can purchase available octopus teacups via Sahasa's Etsy shop, and keep up to date with her latest creations by following her on Instagram.

Netherlands-based artist Sahasa creates whimsical tea sets.

Octopus Teacups by SahasaOctopus Teacups by Sahasa

She attaches colorful sculptures of octopuses onto teacups and saucers.

Octopus Teacups by SahasaOctopus Teacups by Sahasa

Each of these sculptures is made from polymer clay and is affixed to vintage ceramics with epoxy resin.

Octopus Teacups by SahasaOctopus Teacups by SahasaOctopus Teacups by SahasaOctopus Teacups by SahasaOctopus Teacups by SahasaOctopus Teacups by SahasaOctopus Teacups by SahasaOctopus Teacups by SahasaSahasa: Etsy | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Sahasa.

