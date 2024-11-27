Four Friends Reunite To Recreate Photo Taken at Their First Vacation Together 50 Years Ago

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Bradford Telegraph & Argus (@telegraph_argus_bradford)

Some friends are forever, and a few people are lucky enough to have pictures to show for it. A group of four women from the UK traveled to a seaside resort in Torquay, Devon, England, in 1972. During their time there, a photographer snapped a picture of them walking arm in arm on the promenade. Now, the four of them have reunited over half a century later to recreate that heartwarming image.

Carol Ansbro, Marion Bamforth, Susan Morris, and Mary Helliwell, from Halifax, had the time of their lives on that trip. “Our first holiday in Torquay was truly amazing,” Morris, who now has five grandchildren, told The Telegraph & Argus. “We were only kids and so excited about staying in a cramped caravan and sharing each other’s clothes. It felt really exotic and grown-up being on our own without parents in the English Riviera.” And so, the four vowed to return when they started celebrating their 70th birthdays.

The group has now fulfilled their promise when Ansboro, the oldest of the group, reached that milestone age. Not only did they return to Torquay, but they also set out to recreate their image—one they didn't even plan to shoot on their first trip. “The picture was taken by those photographers who used to roam the promenade preying on unsuspecting tourists like us,” Morris remembers.

The friends wore outfits that closely matched the ones worn in the original image. However, the real challenge was locating the exact spot where it was taken, as many things had changed over the course of five decades. ”Nobody could remember where the photo took place but, luckily, a member of staff at the hotel where we were staying, guided us to the exact spot,” Morris shared. “The white building in the 1972 photograph had been demolished but the same bridge is still in the background.”

For the four women, who have been friends since primary school, the new image is a testament to their friendship. Ansboro described the photo as “amazing,” while Bamforth saw it as an emotional moment, saying, “I still can't believe it actually happened.”

Related Articles :

Former Opioid Addict Given Last Chance by Judge Returns to Court Years Later as Successful Attorney

Firefighter Rescues 2-Year-Old From Burning House, Gets to Meet the Boy’s Son 23 Years Later

‘Then and Now’ Portraits of Male Models Recreating the Same Photos 10+ Years Later

Couple Finds Love Through a “Poorly Drawn Cat” and Gets Married 3 Years Later