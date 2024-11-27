Home / Inspiring

Four Friends Reunite To Recreate Photo Taken at Their First Vacation Together 50 Years Ago

By Regina Sienra on November 27, 2024

Some friends are forever, and a few people are lucky enough to have pictures to show for it. A group of four women from the UK traveled to a seaside resort in Torquay, Devon, England, in 1972. During their time there, a photographer snapped a picture of them walking arm in arm on the promenade. Now, the four of them have reunited over half a century later to recreate that heartwarming image.

Carol Ansbro, Marion Bamforth, Susan Morris, and Mary Helliwell, from Halifax, had the time of their lives on that trip. “Our first holiday in Torquay was truly amazing,” Morris, who now has five grandchildren, told The Telegraph & Argus. “We were only kids and so excited about staying in a cramped caravan and sharing each other’s clothes. It felt really exotic and grown-up being on our own without parents in the English Riviera.” And so, the four vowed to return when they started celebrating their 70th birthdays.

The group has now fulfilled their promise when Ansboro, the oldest of the group, reached that milestone age. Not only did they return to Torquay, but they also set out to recreate their image—one they didn't even plan to shoot on their first trip. “The picture was taken by those photographers who used to roam the promenade preying on unsuspecting tourists like us,” Morris remembers.

The friends wore outfits that closely matched the ones worn in the original image. However, the real challenge was locating the exact spot where it was taken, as many things had changed over the course of five decades. ”Nobody could remember where the photo took place but, luckily, a member of staff at the hotel where we were staying, guided us to the exact spot,” Morris shared. “The white building in the 1972 photograph had been demolished but the same bridge is still in the background.”

For the four women, who have been friends since primary school, the new image is a testament to their friendship. Ansboro described the photo as “amazing,” while Bamforth saw it as an emotional moment, saying, “I still can't believe it actually happened.”

Related Articles:

Former Opioid Addict Given Last Chance by Judge Returns to Court Years Later as Successful Attorney

Firefighter Rescues 2-Year-Old From Burning House, Gets to Meet the Boy’s Son 23 Years Later

‘Then and Now’ Portraits of Male Models Recreating the Same Photos 10+ Years Later

Couple Finds Love Through a “Poorly Drawn Cat” and Gets Married 3 Years Later

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Inspiring Video Shows a Young Dancer Go From Top Student to a Teacher in Just Eight Years
Māori Lawmakers Perform Powerful Haka to Protest NZ Parliament Bill That Redefines Indigenous Rights
Man Spends 22 Years Carving Through Mountain for Quicker Path Between Village and Doctor After His Wife’s Death
Freediver Recovers 83-Year-Old Man’s Graduation Ring Lost in Ocean 47 Years Ago
75-Year-Old Runner With Worn Down Shoes Finishes a Half Marathon in Under Two Hours
Teacher Celebrates Her Students’ Creativity with a Dress Made from Their Art

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

82-Year-Old Woman Finally Votes for the First Time After Late Husband Told Her Not to for Decades
Andrew Garfield Opens to Elmo on ‘Sesame Street’ About Grief After Losing His Mom
Turkey’s Garbage Collectors Create Library With Books Rescued From Trash
Dolly Parton Donates $1M of Her Own Money and $1M From Her Businesses To Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts
Nearly 5,000 People Lined up in the Rain to Help Boy Battling Cancer Find a Stem Cell Match
Complete Stranger Carries 79-Year-Old Hiker for Hours After She Falls and Can’t Walk

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.