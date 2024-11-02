Home / Inspiring

Teacher Celebrates Her Students’ Creativity with a Dress Made from Their Art

By Emma Taggart on November 2, 2024
Teacher lets students draw on fabric for dress

Photo: PeopleImages.com/Depositphotos

Kids’ drawings are some of the purest forms of art, full of uninhibited creativity and imagination. These little masterpieces have been transformed into plush toys, 3D renders, and even jewelry. And now, a teacher in Iran is showcasing her students' drawings on a dress.

For International Children’s Day, celebrated on October 8 in Iran, Ms. Taybeh Ghorani, a first-grade teacher from Hormozgan province, came up with a creative idea. She provided her young students with a large white cloth as a blank canvas, encouraging them to draw freely.

After the kids were done covering the fabric in drawings, Ghorani then took it home and sewed it into a dress. A few days later, she surprised everyone by returning to school wearing the custom creation. According to local media, “the children's screams and happiness” could be heard and felt across Iran.

The dress, decorated with hand-drawn trees, flowers, faces, houses, and more, is a brilliant way to celebrate and encourage the kids' creativity. It’s a moment bound to become a core memory for the students. Check out the dress below.

Ms. Taybeh Ghorani, a first-grade teacher from Iran’s Hormozgan province, designed a dress using fabric that her students had covered with their drawings.

Teacher let students draw on a sheet of fabric on the first day, then made a dress out of it and wore it to the class.
Many people on Reddit were inspired by the creative idea.

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
