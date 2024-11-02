Teacher Celebrates Her Students’ Creativity with a Dress Made from Their Art

Kids’ drawings are some of the purest forms of art, full of uninhibited creativity and imagination. These little masterpieces have been transformed into plush toys, 3D renders, and even jewelry. And now, a teacher in Iran is showcasing her students' drawings on a dress.

For International Children’s Day, celebrated on October 8 in Iran, Ms. Taybeh Ghorani, a first-grade teacher from Hormozgan province, came up with a creative idea. She provided her young students with a large white cloth as a blank canvas, encouraging them to draw freely.

After the kids were done covering the fabric in drawings, Ghorani then took it home and sewed it into a dress. A few days later, she surprised everyone by returning to school wearing the custom creation. According to local media, “the children's screams and happiness” could be heard and felt across Iran.

The dress, decorated with hand-drawn trees, flowers, faces, houses, and more, is a brilliant way to celebrate and encourage the kids' creativity. It’s a moment bound to become a core memory for the students. Check out the dress below.

Ms. Taybeh Ghorani, a first-grade teacher from Iran’s Hormozgan province, designed a dress using fabric that her students had covered with their drawings.

h/t: [Reddit]

