Teacher Celebrates Her Students’ Creativity with a Dress Made from Their Art

Kids’ drawings are some of the purest forms of art, full of uninhibited creativity and imagination. These little masterpieces have been transformed into plush toys, 3D renders, and even jewelry. And now, a teacher in Iran is showcasing her students' drawings on a dress.
For International Children’s Day, celebrated on October 8 in Iran, Ms. Taybeh Ghorani, a first-grade teacher from Hormozgan province, came up with a creative idea. She provided her young students with a large white cloth as a blank canvas, encouraging them to draw freely.
After the kids were done covering the fabric in drawings, Ghorani then took it home and sewed it into a dress. A few days later, she surprised everyone by returning to school wearing the custom creation. According to local media, “the children's screams and happiness” could be heard and felt across Iran.
Teacher let students draw on a sheet of fabric on the first day, then made a dress out of it and wore it to the class.
Many people on Reddit were inspired by the creative idea.
