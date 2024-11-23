Home / Dance

Inspiring Video Shows a Young Dancer Go From Top Student to a Teacher in Just Eight Years

By Regina Sienra on November 23, 2024

Few disciplines illustrate the results of being persistent like dance. By being consistent in their training, dancers can improve their art to levels that open new professional doors to them. The latest example of this is Italian dancer Maria Rosaria Dalmonte. Born in 2008, she displayed a unique talent for dancing from a young age. Looking back at her career, she recently posted a video of her featuring clips from eight years ago, showing how far she's made it thanks to her devotion to dance.

Posted to her social media channels, the video first shows her in 2016. She's very young but mighty. A top student in her class, Dalmonte dances in front of the troupe alongside her teacher, who looks at her and gives her a thumbs up before going into the choreography–which she nails like a professional. Fast forward to 2024, and Dalmonte can be seen confidently leading a dance class all on her own despite being only 16 years old.

Having performed competitively since she was five, Dalmonte rose to fame in her native Italy when a video of her dancing the cha-cha on Baillando con le Stelle, Italy's version of Dancing with the Stars, went viral. In 2020, she got to perform on NBC's World of Dance, getting first-hand advice from Jennifer Lopez, NE-YO, and Derek Hough.

Now, Dalmonte continues to post updates about her training, which shows a proficient dancer with moves to die for. She has also shared that she is currently looking for a dance partner—a tough search, as she is definitely on a level of her own as a European, International, and Blackpool Dance Festival finalist. To stay up to date with her, follow Dalmonte on Instagram.

Italian dancer Maria Rosaria Dalmonte shared a video of how far she's made it over the last eight years, going from student to teacher.

@mariarosariadalmonterealMai♬ original sound – ℝ

A clip from 2015 shows how good of a dancer she was at seven years old.

@mariarosariadalmontereal Risposta a @⛓️GIULIA E VIOLA⛓️ ♬ suono originale – Maria Rosaria Dalmonte

Now, Dalmonte continues to post updates about her training, which show a proficient dancer with moves to die for.

@mariarosariadalmonterealL’importante è studiare sempre♬ suono originale – Maria Rosaria Dalmonte

Maria Rosaria Dalmonte: Instagram | TikTok

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
