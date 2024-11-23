Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Maria Rosaria Dalmonte® (@mariarosariadalmontereal)

Few disciplines illustrate the results of being persistent like dance. By being consistent in their training, dancers can improve their art to levels that open new professional doors to them. The latest example of this is Italian dancer Maria Rosaria Dalmonte. Born in 2008, she displayed a unique talent for dancing from a young age. Looking back at her career, she recently posted a video of her featuring clips from eight years ago, showing how far she's made it thanks to her devotion to dance.

Posted to her social media channels, the video first shows her in 2016. She's very young but mighty. A top student in her class, Dalmonte dances in front of the troupe alongside her teacher, who looks at her and gives her a thumbs up before going into the choreography–which she nails like a professional. Fast forward to 2024, and Dalmonte can be seen confidently leading a dance class all on her own despite being only 16 years old.

Having performed competitively since she was five, Dalmonte rose to fame in her native Italy when a video of her dancing the cha-cha on Baillando con le Stelle, Italy's version of Dancing with the Stars, went viral. In 2020, she got to perform on NBC's World of Dance, getting first-hand advice from Jennifer Lopez, NE-YO, and Derek Hough.

Now, Dalmonte continues to post updates about her training, which shows a proficient dancer with moves to die for. She has also shared that she is currently looking for a dance partner—a tough search, as she is definitely on a level of her own as a European, International, and Blackpool Dance Festival finalist. To stay up to date with her, follow Dalmonte on Instagram.

Maria Rosaria Dalmonte: Instagram | TikTok

