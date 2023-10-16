Home / Science / Astronomy

Scientists Think Some Asteroids May Contain Elements Unheard of on Earth

By Jessica Stewart on October 16, 2023
Illustration of Asteroid Belt

Asteroid belt illustration. (Photo: JohanSwanepoel /Depositphotos)

At some point in school, we all learned about the elements of the periodic table. However, as with all classification tools, it has its limitations. While it's very helpful in identifying elements, many in the universe are still unknown. A recent study published in EJP Plus demonstrates this beautifully by looking at asteroids.

A team of researchers from the Department of Physics at the University of Arizona, Tucson, is looking into certain asteroids with densities higher than any element known to exist on Earth. Specifically, they've been investigating the 33 Polyhymnia asteroid belt, which is located between Mars and Jupiter. Discovered in 1854, it has an estimated mass of 75 g/cm3.

To put this into perspective, we need to explore the current periodic table and the elements it contains. Elements with an atomic number (Z) higher than 104 are considered superheavy elements. Elements with atomic numbers between 105 and 118 are on the periodic table but have only been created experimentally. They are radioactive and unstable, with a very short lifespan. Elements higher than 118 have some predicted characteristics but have not yet been observed.

Osmium Crystal

Osmium crystals (Photo: Periodictableru via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 3.0)

The densest naturally-occurring element is Osmium, which has an atomic number of 76. Its density is 22.59 g/cm3, making is about twice as dense as lead. Any object with a density higher than this is considered a “compact ultradense object” or CUDO.

So when the research team considered the proposed density of 33 Polyhymnia, they naturally concluded that it must contain elements higher than Z=118. Now, the team led by Jan Rafelski will use the Thomas-Fermi model of the atom to try and calculate the structure and properties of these ultraheavy elements.

Specifically, they are interested in an “island of nuclear stability” that the model predicts around Z=164. Their calculations confirm this island of stability and predicted a density between 36.0 and 68.4 g/cm3 for the proposed stable element. This approaches the density of 33 Polyhymnia and puts forth the idea that these asteroids could be made of substances currently unknown on Earth. It's a tantalizing idea for anyone interested in precious metals and their potential usages.

“All super-heavy elements—those that are highly unstable as well as those that are simply unobserved—have been lumped together as ‘unobtainium,’ ” concludes Rafelski. “The idea that some of these might be stable enough to be obtained from within our Solar System is an exciting one.”

Related Articles:

NASA Discovers Asteroid That Could Hit Earth on Valentine’s Day 2046

Teen Interning at NASA Discovers New Planet on His Third Day on the Job

Scientists Find Distant Gas Clouds That Will Help Reveal How Our Universe Was Created

High School Students Find That Asteroid Hit by NASA Seems to Be Moving Unexpectedly

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

The True Story of José Hernández, the Latino Astronaut That Inspired the Movie “A Million Miles Away”
Here’s How to Watch the “Ring of Fire” Eclipse Taking Place This Month
Watch These “Outtakes” of NASA Astronauts Struggling To Walk on the Moon
Upcoming Northern Lights Will Be Most Intense in Years and Can Be Seen From More Places
Hi-Res Photos of the Moon Highlight a Crater Deeper Than the Grand Canyon
Astronaut Frank Rubio Sets U.S. Record as First Man in Space for a Whole Year

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

NASA’s First Asteroid Sample Has Finally Landed on Earth
JWST Captures Image of “Baby Star” Similar to What Our Sun Looked Like Billions of Years Ago
High School Students Find That Asteroid Hit by NASA Seems to Be Moving Unexpectedly
Webb Telescope Discovers Molecules Only Made By Living Organisms on Exoplanet
Man Sets up Telescope on NYC Street for Passersby To Catch a Glimpse of Saturn
13 Legendary Constellations and the Stories Behind Them (According to Greek Mythology)

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.