Lucky Baby Is Born at 2:22 in Room 2 on 2/22/22

By Margherita Cole on February 25, 2022
The birth of baby Judah Grace Spear was special for more than one reason. On Tuesday, the newborn came into this world at Cone Health Alamance Regional Medical Center at 2:22 in room number two of the hospital, on February 2 (2/22/22). This incredible sequence of numbers won't be possible again for another two centuries (on 2/22/2222).

Judah's mom, Aberli Spear was extra thankful for her daughter's incredible birth. “Baby Judah is an answered prayer for her family,” Cone Health Medical Center shared. “Mom Aberli is a Hodgkin’s lymphoma survivor, and the necessary cancer treatments she went through made pregnancy unlikely. But the family continued to pray for a little one—and today their prayer was answered!”
The young couple named their daughter Judah because it means “praise” in Hebrew. “Judah is a reminder of all things good, God's promises kept, and a community pulling together for the good of one another,” Aberli's mom, Kristi Engelbrecht adds. And while the dates of Judah's birthday are incredible, the best news is that both the mom and baby are happy and healthy.

h/t: [People]

All images via Cone Health Alamance Regional Medical Center.

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
