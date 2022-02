Lucky Baby Is Born at 2:22 in Room 2 on 2/22/22

Judah's mom, Aberli Spear was extra thankful for her daughter's incredible birth. “Baby Judah is an answered prayer for her family,” Cone Health Medical Center shared . “Mom Aberli is a Hodgkin’s lymphoma survivor, and the necessary cancer treatments she went through made pregnancy unlikely. But the family continued to pray for a little one—and today their prayer was answered!”

The young couple named their daughter Judah because it means “praise” in Hebrew. “Judah is a reminder of all things good, God's promises kept, and a community pulling together for the good of one another,” Aberli's mom, Kristi Engelbrecht adds . And while the dates of Judah's birthday are incredible, the best news is that both the mom and baby are happy and healthy.