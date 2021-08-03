Calling all photographers with a sense of adventure—Hotel Rangá in Iceland is offering a unique opportunity. The hotel is looking for a “light catcher,” aka a photographer who can capture the area’s breathtaking Northern Lights. In return for their images, the chosen applicant will receive free flights to and from Iceland, accommodation at the hotel for an entire month, and access to its stargazing observatory and hot tubs.

Hotel Rangá is located in the countryside of South Iceland, between the villages of Hella and Hvolsvöllur. The property boasts picturesque views of Eystri Rangá, the salmon river, the famous volcano Mt. Hekla, several glaciers, and the Westman Islands. The hotel is also the ideal location for viewing the Northern Lights, which are best captured from September to March. If you’re eager to explore Iceland’s stunning landscapes with your camera, Hotel Rangá seems like the perfect base. The chosen photographer will also have the option to visit The Highland Center Hrauneyjar, Hotel Rangá’s sister property, located in the uninhabited Iceland highlands.

For those interested in the opportunity, the hotel asks that you are available for at least three weeks during the Northern Lights season (mid-September to mid-March). During this time, you’ll be tasked with taking high-quality photos and videos of the Northern Lights. Hotel Rangá will have unlimited license to the material, which will be used for promotional material in print and online.

If you’re not a professional photographer, Hotel Rangá also invites aspiring photographers to apply. You can find out more and apply on their website.

Hotel Rangá in Iceland is offering a free month’s stay to one lucky photographer willing to capture the area’s Northern Lights.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hotel Rangá (@hotelranga)

Hotel Rangá: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

h/t: [Peta Pixel]

All images via Hotel Rangá.

Related Articles:

Iceland Hotel Room Phone Has a Button to Request a Wake-Up Call When the Northern Lights Are Visible

Get the Perfect View of the Northern Lights From These Geodesic Igloos

You Can Sleep Under the Northern Lights in This Outdoor Bubble-Shaped Hotel

Most Enchanting Aurora Borealis Photos From the Northern Lights Photographer of the Year Contest