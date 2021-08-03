Home / Travel

Iceland Hotel Offers Free Month Stay In Return for Northern Lights Photos

By Emma Taggart on August 3, 2021

Calling all photographers with a sense of adventure—Hotel Rangá in Iceland is offering a unique opportunity. The hotel is looking for a “light catcher,” aka a photographer who can capture the area’s breathtaking Northern Lights. In return for their images, the chosen applicant will receive free flights to and from Iceland, accommodation at the hotel for an entire month, and  access to its stargazing observatory and hot tubs.

Hotel Rangá is located in the countryside of South Iceland, between the villages of Hella and Hvolsvöllur. The property boasts picturesque views of Eystri Rangá, the salmon river, the famous volcano Mt. Hekla, several glaciers, and the Westman Islands. The hotel is also the ideal location for viewing the Northern Lights, which are best captured from September to March. If you’re eager to explore Iceland’s stunning landscapes with your camera, Hotel Rangá seems like the perfect base. The chosen photographer will also have the option to visit The Highland Center Hrauneyjar, Hotel Rangá’s sister property, located in the uninhabited Iceland highlands.

For those interested in the opportunity, the hotel asks that you are available for at least three weeks during the Northern Lights season (mid-September to mid-March). During this time, you’ll be tasked with taking high-quality photos and videos of the Northern Lights. Hotel Rangá will have unlimited license to the material, which will be used for promotional material in print and online.

If you’re not a professional photographer, Hotel Rangá also invites aspiring photographers to apply. You can find out more and apply on their website.

Hotel Rangá in Iceland is offering a free month’s stay to one lucky photographer willing to capture the area’s Northern Lights.

 

Hotel Rangá: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
h/t: [Peta Pixel]

All images via Hotel Rangá.

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
