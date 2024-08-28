While Portugal is located on the sea, that doesn't necessarily make it convenient for those living in the capital to get in a good swim. That's why two Lisbon-based architecture firms, X Atelier and Atelier Baum, have joined forces to create Loop Pool Tejo. This urban swimming pool transforms a dilapidated pier on the Tagus River into a much-needed refuge during hot summer days.

The firms were looking to provide an alternative to Lisbon's nearby beaches, which can take hours to reach due to traffic and the few overcrowded open-air pools in the city. The Tagus, the longest river on the Iberian Peninsula, is swimmable and wide enough to handle a large pool structure.

The project calls for the redevelopment of the Braço de Prata pier, transforming it into a link with the river. The circular pool takes on a sculptural form with two layers that gently slope up and down. These small slopes provide areas of shade below and a solarium and amphitheater above.

Loop Pool Tejo's unique design also has an entry point directly onto the water. This means the community will have new access to the waterway for activities like kayaking or paddleboarding. The highest point of the loop acts as a diving platform, which the firms say is intended to “promote a youthful and fun atmosphere.”

The firms note that shipping containers already located at the pier could easily be transformed into changing rooms and lockers in a conscious effort to reuse materials.

Self-filtering, the pool represents a new opportunity for the community to engage with its natural surroundings and to bring the river into focus as a community space. The firms have opened an Instagram account for Loop Pool Tejo to gather public feedback and will then present their findings to Lisbon City Hall in an effort to make the urban swimming pool a reality.

