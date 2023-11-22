Home / Art / Street Art

Giant “Helping Hand” Artwork Brings Message of Hope Amidst Rubble From Turkey’s Earthquake

By Jessica Stewart on November 22, 2023
Two hands holding artwork in Hatay, Turkey

French artist Saype recently brought a positive message of hope to Turkey as part of his Beyond Walls project. Eight months after the devastating Turkey-Syria earthquakes, he made his way to the Hatay province. This area is still struggling to rebuild after the natural disaster, and so Saype decided to find a way to send a message of hope from within the rubble.

After scouting for locations, Saype settled on the municipality of Defne as the location for his artwork. The 8,000-square-foot piece was created using natural pigments made of charcoal and chalk. This is the cornerstone of Saype's work, as he's dedicated to using eco-friendly material for his ephemeral artwork.

In the piece, two hands stretch across a now-vacant lot. Rendered in grayscale, they grip each other tightly. In the corner, a building still stands, battered and bruised from the earthquake. Rooms are exposed to the open air, while the belongings of those who once lived there are strewn about, abandoned in the aftermath. But Saype's hands are a reminder that we are never truly alone. “With my work, I hope I have shown you that there is a lot of work to be done,” Saype told the people of Hatay in a video he published on his last day of work. “But we do not forget, we are together.”

Saype decided to create this work in Turkey as a way to shine a spotlight on the continued effects of the earthquake. In particular, he wanted to execute his piece before the winter, when the harsh temperatures make the living conditions more difficult. And while he was aware of the devastation from what he's read about, he was still struck by the true effects that the earthquake had.

“It's a region of a million people that was completely wiped off the map,” he stated. But it was only when he arrived and started driving around that he realized the true extent of what had occurred. Now, thanks to a limited-edition print of the artwork he painted in Hatay, he's hoping to give back by raising funds for the community.

French artist Saype traveled to Hatay, Turkey, to create his latest piece of art.

Saype in Hatay, Turkey

He wanted to draw attention to the serious devastation that the 2023 Turkey-Syria earthquake caused.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Saype (@saype_artiste)

Saype in Hatay, Turkey

To create the artwork, he used natural pigments made from charcoal and chalk.

Saype creating art in Turkey Saype in Hatay, Turkey

It's his hope that the artwork will remind the people of Hatay that they are not alone.

Saype in Hatay, Turkey Saype in Hatay, Turkey

He is now selling a limited-edition print of the piece to benefit the local community.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Saype (@saype_artiste)


Saype in Hatay, Turkey

Saype: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Saype.

Related Articles:

UK’s Largest Clean Air Mural Is Completed After 3 Weeks

Artist Paints 55,000 Square Feet of Grass Using Biodegradable Paint

Artist Spreads Positivity Across the Globe With His Eco-Friendly Street Art

Stunning Earth Murals Showcase the Beauty of Nature While Respecting Its Fragility

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Artist Creates Massive Murals Around the World to Spread the Idea of Hope
JR Transforms Paris Opera House Into Ancient Platonic Cave
Storm Rips Ad Covering Detroit’s Broderick Tower, Revealing Beloved Whale Mural Underneath
Britain’s Oldest Cathedral Pairs with Graffiti Artist for Year Long Collaboration
Street Artist Breathes New Life Into Public Spaces With Vibrant Flower Murals
UK’s Largest Clean Air Mural Is Completed After 3 Weeks

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

13 Artists Add Their Creative Touch to the Streets of Aberdeen
Stunning Mural in Spain Is a Celebration of Nature and Womanhood
Beautiful Mural in Belfast Tells a Story of Rebirth
Ethereal Street Art of a Woman in a Flower Crown Pops Up in London Underpass
JR Unveils Giant Installation of Athlete Jumping Over Hong Kong’s Bamboo Scaffolding
Amazing 3D Murals Look Like They’re Bursting From the Walls

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.