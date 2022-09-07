Home / Art / Installation

Family of Four Has a Rocking Good Time Arranging Charming Art on the Beach

By Sara Barnes on September 7, 2022

 

For one family, the beach is a rocking good time. They call themselves Beach4Art and their ongoing project features the talents of Ieva Slares, her husband Dzintars, and their two children. Together, they create ephemeral land art along the shores of the North Devon coast in England. The group gathers colorful rocks, shells, sea glass, and more to produce portraits of varying subjects, including birds, mammals, and florals. The results are playful and highlight the beautiful colors to be found in using natural materials. At the same time, their creations speak to the fleeting nature of land art. Those lucky enough to happen upon these pieces are the only ones who can enjoy them in person, while the rest of us appreciate the work in photographs.

The family of four began creating beach art when one child was tasked with making a mandala during the initial COVID-19 lockdown. They decided to use the assignment as an opportunity to get out of the house and collect natural materials for it. They enjoyed the process so much that they began to do it every weekend. Now, years later, they continue to create land art, some of it going beyond the coast. While visiting family in their native country Latvia, they’ve assembled designs using unripe, rotten, and fallen fruit, as well as flowers. The fruit art has the same meticulous execution as the beach art while showing another side of nature’s bounty.

The beach is a rocking good time for Ieva Slares and her family.

 

The group—which features Slares, her husband, and their two young kids—creates ephemeral land art along the shores of the North Devon coast in England.

 

They gather colorful rocks, shells, sea glass, and more to produce portraits of birds, mammals, and florals.

 

The results are playful and highlight the beautiful colors to be found in using natural materials.

 

The family's canvas extends beyond the beach, and they create art using fallen and unripened fruit.

 

