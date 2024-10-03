Home / Art / Installation

Massive Straw Creatures Take over a Japanese Field for the Annual Wara Art Festival

By Regina Sienra on October 3, 2024
Spirit Wild Goose straw sculpture in Wara art festival

Spirit Wild Goose

With the arrival of fall, the Niigata prefecture in northern Japan is abuzz with activity. After all, this region is devoted to its rice paddies and rice production, and as such, the harvest season is a key event of the year. Following the reaping, the produce makes its way around the country; however, farmers are left with tons of rice straw, or wara. Hoping to put it to good use, a team of creatives has turned this resource into massive sculptures inspired by local folklore.

The Wara Art Festival was created in 2006 when local authorities got in touch with Musashino Art University. Surely, the wara could be used as soil improver or fed to livestock, but there was just too much of it, and they figured there could be an artful use to the rice straw. The festival held its first edition in 2008, taking over Uwasekigata Park with giant sculptures created by art students alongside local volunteers.

For the 2024 edition, five pieces inspired by mythical creatures with ties to the region were built. These are a Thunder God, a Wind God, a cat yokai or demon, a spirit goose, and a giant snake. They are all connected to the local ecosystem as well. The Thunder God is credited for Niigata’s unique climate, while the Wind God is depicted enjoying Niigata sake. The vicious cat yokai protects those who are loyal and treat him with respect, the giant snake has water powers that lubricate the land, and the wild goose nurses a broken wing on a warm night.

Due to their monumental scale, building these pieces took the students and volunteers 10 days to complete. The festival shared some behind the scenes looks at the installation process, from the wooden skeleton that holds the designs together down to their detailed expressions and the chosen lighting design that transforms them at night.

If you're in Japan, the 2024 Wara Art Festival is currently on view at Uwasekigata Park through October 31, 2024. To stay up to date with these creations, you can follow the Wara Art Festival on Instagram.

God of thunder straw sculpture in Wara art festival

Thunder God

Giant Snake straw sculpture in Wara art festival

Giant Snake

Wind God straw sculpture in Wara art festival

Wind God

Cat Demon straw sculpture in Wara art festival

Cat Demon

